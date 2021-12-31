Technology Elon Musk’s “multiplanetary” dream is already congesting its orbit: “My only goal is to make life between planets”

The ultimate goal of Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, who fills the Earth’s orbit with his satellites, is on Mars. He founded SpaceX for this purpose twenty years ago.

“Mars and beyond – The Road to Multiplanetary Humanity. ”

The title sounds like a collection of short stories, but it is also the richest man in the world Elon Muskin great vision and business strategy. The title adorns the website of the SpaceX company founded by Musk Mars-themed pages.

Musk is known as the CEO of electric car company Tesla, but the real account is likely to be made with a more agile goal: conquering space.

Musk has already started it. His company has fired nearly two thousand satellites into Earth’s orbit. Recently, Musk has been blamed owning an orbit.

Musk responded to the criticism by telling the financial newspaper the Financial Times that “space is extremely huge and satellites are very tiny”.

Investment bank Morgan Stanley has estimated that SpaceX could still become the most valuable company in the world and could make Musk the world’s first billionaire.

So what does Musk really want, and what is the purpose of SpaceX?

Space has been Musk’s goal for a long time. In 2001, he designed a greenhouse called Mars Oasis on Mars. The project crashed because Musk could not find enough rockets to transport.

He decided to start building the rockets himself. Musk was founded in 2002 by SpaceX.

Since then, Musk’s dreams have grown. He wants to establish a self-sufficient colony on Mars and thus ensure the survival of the human species if conditions on Earth become intolerable.

Humanity has two paths, Musk said in a speech in 2016: either we will remain on Earth and die out or we will become a “space-traveling civilization” and an “interplanetary species”.

“I am accumulating personal wealth just to fund this. My only goal is to make life between the planets, ”Musk said.

In December, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket was launched into the skies loaded with Nasa equipment.

Musk is not the only rich man who wants space. Also with the founder of Amazon Jeff Bezosilla has its own space tourism development company, Blue Origin.

This year, both SpaceX and Blue Origin have successfully flown civilians into orbit around the Earth.

There is still a long way from orbit to Mars, where the journey takes from a few months to a year. For example, a Perseverance ATV sent to Mars last year by the U.S. Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) traveled seven months.

On a few occasions, Musk has had to move his announced deadline to when his company will take people to Mars. According to the latest statement, Musk expects it to succeed over the next ten years.

Mars project the spearhead is a ship called Starship. The stainless steel vessel and its launch vehicle have been re-designed for reuse. Today, many space travel-related equipment either burns or ends up at sea after launch.

So the same ship is supposed to travel back and forth into space and Earth, like a galactic bus.

Starship uses liquid oxygen and methane, which are also present in the atmosphere of Mars. The idea of ​​Starship is that it can fill its tank on Mars and then drive back to Earth – or deeper into space.

About trust The fact that Nasa is cooperating with the company tells Musk about the project.

Among other things, Nasa has chosen SpaceX as the builder of its hot module. The module will take U.S. astronauts back to the surface of the Moon as part of the Artemis space program.

So far, Starship hasn’t even been in orbit. According to the latest data, the test release aimed at orbit has been postponed to the beginning of next March.