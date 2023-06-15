Technology | Elon Musk met Italian Prime Minister Meloni, they discussed, among other things, the birth rate

Musk is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron tomorrow, Friday.

Tesla’s CEO and owner of Twitter Elon Musk met the Prime Minister of Italy on Thursday by Giorgia Meloni in Rome, reports the Reuters news agency.

Musk is scheduled to meet with the French president Emmanuel Macron on Friday.

Musk and Meloni discussed, among other things, Italy’s low birth rate, deregulation in the European Union and risks related to the use of artificial intelligence.

Earlier on Thursday, Musk met with the Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani. The men are said to have discussed the automotive and aviation industries.

French Macron has said in advance that he wants to promote France to Musk as a possible place to manufacture electric cars. In addition, Macron and Musk are scheduled to discuss technology regulation.

A Tesla representative did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the matter.