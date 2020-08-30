Technology Elon Musk introduced the Gertrude pig, which has a special chip in its brain – the company dreams of soon installing its invention in humans as well

As a serial entrepreneur billion-dollar assets Elon Muskin neurotechnology company Neuralink this week unveiled its progress in the field of brain-mounted chips. The company brought its event on Friday directly to a video broadcast of a pig named Gertrude, in whose brain the company said it had installed a chip that detects nervous system activity.

Known for his imaginative projects, Musk himself highlighted the possibility of utilizing chip technology to treat people with hearing loss and insomnia, for example. However, experts interviewed by Reuters report that there is still a need for lengthy research into the actual usability of the device.

In any case, the Neuralink company, founded a few years ago, is working to find out if brain chip-related technology could be used in humans. According to the company, the chip could benefit people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, for example. One of the company’s researchers said the chip could increase understanding of neurological diseases.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC’s according to the device, the vision has been such that, for example, paralyzed people could use it to control a smartphone.

Elon Musk presented the chip developed by Neuralink. Screenshot of the streaming broadcast by Neuralink.

In diameter the 2.3-centimeter brain implant has been in Gertrude’s pig brain for a couple of months, the company says. As the pig brought in front of the cameras ate and smelled, changes in its nervous system activity curves showed changes. According to the company, the chip was able to wirelessly transmit observations of the function of the pig’s nervous system.

According to Musk, the implant has been able to predict quite accurately, for example, the movement of a pig’s limbs when running on a treadmill. Musk himself described the chip as “a Fitbit in the brain with tiny wires”. Fitbit is a US company that manufactures, among other things, activity bracelets.

The Gertrude pig was shown live on Neuralink. Screenshot of the broadcast.

Previously Musk has repeatedly warned of the dangers of artificial intelligence going too far. Now, he said, the chip could be used in addition to medical possibilities to create some kind of “artificial intelligence symbiosis” between man and artificial intelligence.

A neuroscientist at Stanford University interviewed by Reuters Sergey Staviskyn according to the company, significant progress has been made since it introduced its previous chip in July 2019. However, many researchers have pointed out that evaluating the Neuralink chip will require further research.

Earlier it is estimated that Neuralink could start brain implant trials in a small number of human patients later this year. At Friday’s press conference, however, Musk did not present a timetable for the follow-up. In any case, Neuralink has received permission from the US Food and Drug Administration to experiment, according to the US channel CNN.

In his broadcast, Neuralink presented how the chip would be installed in the human brain.

Neuralink human experiments with brain implants would not be quite the first. Such have already been done, for example, with the paralyzed. In experiments, for example, humans have been able to move artificial limbs and the mouse pointer, but more difficult attempts have not been possible in experiments.

The technology has also been used to treat Parkinson’s disease and hearing loss for decades. Several other growth companies are also working to develop technology similar to Neuralink, which employs a hundred people.