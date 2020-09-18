Technology Electric car company Nikola defends itself against accusations of lies: What matters is how the company manages to deliver on its promises, says the professor.

Nikola made a $ 2 billion deal with General Motors, but now Hindenburg Research is accusing it of fraud.

The United States the Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating the actions of electric car company Nikola. The company has defended itself this week from allegations that it lied in its materials before entering into a deal with General Motors.

On September 10, U.S. company Hindenburg Research released a report saying Nikola had lied when presenting his electric vehicle technology. The company had staged a video in which one of the company’s trucks was moving at a rapid pace down a hill, the report says.

General Motors announced last week that it would buy an 11 percent stake in Nikola.

Nikolan According to Hindenburg, the report is “wrong and defamation” and is “designed to mislead investors and manipulate the market for the benefit of Hindenburg,” says US media The Verge.

According to the Hindenburg company, a former employee has also been interviewed in the case.

“Our investigation of the site and text messages from the former employee reveal that the video was a complicated lie,” the report says.

“Nikola took the truck to be towed to the top of the hill on a secluded road and photographed the truck walking down the hill.”

Nikola said in a statement on Monday that there were “dozens” of errors in the report. However, the company does not deny having staged a video in which the truck showed competence.

Nikola was founded in 2015, but it hasn’t sold any cars yet. In June, the company was listed on the stock exchange. Its market value is now higher than that of many car manufacturers. This raises questions about what the market value is based on.

Nikola has taken his name from the inventor From Nikola Tesla like another electric car manufacturer Tesla.

Aalto University Professor of Strategic Management Robin Gustafsson says the allegations against Nikola can be considered serious.

“Hindenburg Research is engaged in shorting [lyhyeksi myyntiä], and the report is their way of increasing the value of their customers ’shorts. Now the value of Nikola’s stock has fallen 40 percent since the report came out. What makes the case interesting is that Hindenburg Research is not allowed to publish accusations that are false, ”he estimates.

“The accusations are directed especially at Nikola and the founder of the company Trevor Milton I like to present things about the company that give a misconception about Nikola’s technology capabilities, their material capital and how ready the technology is. ”

With the help of her partners, such as General Motors, Nikola has been able to create a convincing picture of the company’s growth strategy, Gustafsson says.

“What is at stake now is how Nikola manages to deliver on his promises and how partners respond to the accusations.”

Nikolan the advantage is an electric motor utilizing a fuel cell, in which electrical energy is generated by using hydrogen as a reactant.

“Hydrogen as a fuel and fuel cells are even closer to commercial solutions in the technological curve, and Nikola’s hydrogen truck has been the subject of a great deal of enthusiasm and anticipation. This is also the main reason why the company has very high expectations, ”says Gustafsson.

U.S. autonomists are particularly interested in Nikola’s Badger model, a Yankee-style giant-size flatbed truck. It will not go on sale until 2023.

“Nikola has made a lot of pre-orders for the Badger flatbed truck. Tesla acted in the same way as the company. ”