Technology | Disputes between artificial intelligence and the creative industry continue: the author of the cartoon lost the rights to his work

The US Copyright Office revoked the artist’s rights to the cartoon when the use of artificial intelligence was revealed.

Stateside there is yet another AI-related copyright dispute going on.

Artist, artificial intelligence consultant Kris Kashtanova has lost the copyright to a cartoon he made with the help of artificial intelligence Zarya of the Dawn.

Kashtanova received the copyright for her cartoon last September, but in February the US Copyright Office reversed its decision and took away Kashtanova’s rights to the images in the work. He was allowed to keep the story and composition of the cartoon in his name.

According to Reuters, Kashtanova is the first person in the United States to lose copyright to content created with the help of artificial intelligence. Kashtanova and her lawyers are trying to overturn the decision.

According to the Copyright Office, the images in the cartoon are not man-made. Kashtanova used an artificial intelligence tool called Midjourney to create the images, which she has talked about on her social media channels, among other things. According to the Copyright Office, Kashtanova did not express the issue clearly in her copyright application last September.

In March the copyright office published guidelines according to which the copyright application must clearly state if artificial intelligence has been used in the creation of the work.

The guidelines point out that productions made with the help of the most common artificial intelligence services are unlikely to be granted copyright and that “the amount of human creative control is decisive”.

Artificial intelligence companies and people in the creative industry have been in the courts before, especially in the United States. Some AI companies claim copyright belongs to them, while many artists and content creators and owners think otherwise.

According to the artists, artificial intelligence has violated copyrights since its inception. Artificial intelligence draws its products from the internet’s supply, which includes content protected by copyright. Content protected in this way can end up as part of countless artificial intelligence works without any kind of regulation.

Artificial intelligence has also proven to be problematic in photography. American photographer If Avery recently admitted that the photos he posted on Instagram were completely artificial intelligence.

Like Kashtanova, Avery used the Midjourney tool to create the images. Making pictures and publishing them started as an experiment, when Avery wanted to see if the pictures would reach the full Instagram audience.

Well, they went. Next came questions about what kind of camera and lens Avery uses in his work.

Josh Avery’s “photo” made with artificial intelligence.

“I told them that I use the equipment that I actually use when taking photos or the equipment that I had written in the commands of the artificial intelligence,” he tells news agency AFP.

He admits that his answers were misleading. However, the number of Instagram followers only increased.

Soon the pressure became too much, and Avery couldn’t sleep at night.

He finally admitted the origin of his images. Today, the profile of his Instagram account says that the pictures are made with artificial intelligence.

Avery received some outrage, but for the most part the reaction to the truth was positive. Avery currently has over 40,000 Instagram followers.