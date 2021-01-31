Technology Crowd targeting Playstation 5 caused danger in Tokyo – “Staff had to climb tables”

The store had recently taken stock of a console made by Sony, which has long suffered from distribution problems.

Playstation 5 customers who wanted the game console caused an accident at a store selling home electronics in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday.

The video, originally shared on social media, shows customers cramming into the Yodobashi Camera Multimedia Akiba store in Akihabara, Tokyo. The area is especially known for its large electronics stores.

On video shows how the dozens of customers who came to buy the console crowded in a close group at checkouts. The deal tried to manage congestion with turnkey tickets, but without success.

The store had recently taken stock of a console made by Sony, which has long suffered from distribution problems. The Playstation 5 was released in the fall, but Sony has not been able to produce enough devices due to problems caused by the corona pandemic, among other things.

“There were clearly more applicants than tickets, and no one was waiting for instructions or notification and they were just flocking around the staff so that the demonstration screens broke,” Dave Gibson commented to the news agency Reuters.

“The staff had to climb on the tables and the cash registers and the sales counter were pushed into the warehouse. Customers who bought other products were pushed aside. ”

Police were called to the scene and trading was suspended only 15 minutes later.

Coronavirus epidemic because people are advised to stay at home in Tokyo. 769 infections were reported in the city on Saturday, Reuters reports.