A Norwegian company called OceanTherm claims to have an innovative solution to stop a hurricane: bubbles. More specifically, it wants to use bubbles to cool the sea temperature in order to cut off the hot water supply, which is what “feeds” hurricanes, allowing them to intensify and become more dangerous – the idea is to cool them would diminish its power.

“I’m a long-time submariner and I knew the water is colder at the bottom of the ocean,” OceanTerm CEO Olav Hollingsaeter told Fast Company last year. “So my thought was, ‘why don’t we use this cold water at the bottom of the sea mixed with the surface water and thus reduce the temperature of the sea surface’.” OceanTherm is developing what it calls a “bubble curtain” system to do just that.

+ US startup seeks Brazilians for home office and dollar salary

According to the startup’s CEO, Olav Hollingsaeter, the role of bubbles is to mix the coldest water on the seabed with that which is warmer on the surface. As a result, the temperature of the water on the surface of the sea decreases, making hurricanes less dangerous.

This temperature decrease would be possible thanks to a system that OceanTherm called the “bubble curtain”. The system involves ships that lower multiple tubes that are drilled to the bottom of the ocean on their way to the source of a storm.

The aim is to generate bubbles that lift the coldest and deepest waters to the surface of the sea. The company also has a concept that excludes ships from the equation, with pipes being installed at a fixed location under the ocean for areas where hurricanes are frequent.

Despite promising to “kill” hurricanes, the bubble curtain concept has not yet been tested in a real hurricane, so it is not known if it would actually be able to lessen the destruction potential of one of them. Furthermore, the environmental impact of such a system has not been factored into the account.

If you raise water from the bottom of the sea to the surface, it doesn’t come alone, it can bring fish, algae and other marine creatures with it. This has the potential to disrupt some ecosystems quite a bit and needs further study.

But that doesn’t discourage Hollingsaeter, who says he has plans to roll out his system across the Gulf of Mexico, which is one of the most susceptible areas for hurricanes and tropical storms on the planet. It remains to be seen whether or not the bubbles will be able to kill them.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach