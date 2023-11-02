Technology | Could you use this bike rack? Helsinki installed super heavy scaffolding in the city

The two-story bike racks have been standing almost empty in Ruoholahti since they were installed.

Ruoholahti on the edge of the market stands a technical-looking two-story bike rack almost empty. There is a lot of space on the sides of the square, so the location of the stand seems poorly thought out.

A couple of hundred meters from the metro station, there are plenty of bicycle spaces, as well as another two-story rack. The upper part of both racks has reportedly not seen the first bike since it was installed, i.e. more than half a year.

The reason for underuse can be found by trying the stand. Getting a heavy bike into the top of the rack is difficult and requires strength.

The most difficult thing is to get a heavy bike lifted onto the rack over the front rail into the gutter in an almost vertical position.

Cycling coordinator Oskari Kaupinmäki The Helsinki urban environment industry says that the use of racks for cyclists in Finland is a relatively new thing. For example, similar racks have been popular in Denmark and Holland for a long time.

He admits that racks are not suitable for everyone.

“It is impossible to come up with a system that suits everyone. If the bike is heavy or there are other restrictions, it is difficult to get the bike up. It takes some getting used to.”

According to Kaupinmäki, the racks are usually filled from the top only when the bottom is full.

“Perhaps in Ruoholahti they haven’t gotten around to using them yet. People always choose the easiest way to park their bike.”

Bike racks product manager of the street furniture of the manufacturer Elpac Oy Timo Sinkkova According to

The place on the edge of the Ruoholahti market was probably chosen because of the existing canopy.

The double-layer rack saves space where there is none. However, there is no shortage of space at the Ruoholahti market.

“An alternative would be to install curved bike racks, but on two floors the bikes take up less space. That’s the idea of ​​the rack,” says Sinkkova.

Single says that double-decker bike racks have been installed at six sites in different parts of Helsinki, including Kannelmäki, Siilitie and Pasila. In total, they have around 500 bicycle spaces.

Acquiring racks is related to the 2020-2025 cycle development program in the city of Helsinki. According to it, the city aims to add at least 900 bicycle parking spaces in different parts of Helsinki every year. Promoting cycling, on the other hand, is related to Helsinki’s goal of carbon neutrality.

“We strive to create the conditions for the targeted doubling of bicycle traffic by 2030. The development program also includes other measures, such as improving cycle paths and paths,” says Kaupinmäki.

Kaupinmäki considers double-layer racks to be a good solution. According to him, they have been well implemented in Pasila.

“The rack is space-efficient and keeps the bikes well organized. It’s also safe, because you can lock the bike to its frame. “

In the instruction picture, putting the bike on the rack looks easy. The truth is different.

According to Sinkkova, the upper part is best suited for standard bikes with light and narrow tires.

“Anyone who can ride a bike can also use a stand. Using the stand is more of a technique than a strength sport.”

Helsinki the costs of the city’s cycle traffic development program 2020-2025 for bicycle spaces alone are more than 40 million euros. The price of one bicycle space has been calculated at 500–1,000 euros.

According to Sinkkova, Elpac’s double-layer racks “are at the most expensive end” because they contain technology and moving parts. The racks have a gas spring that makes it easier to raise and lower the bike.

Kaupinmäki considers the investment small.

“If it is compared to the budget of all traffic lanes, which is more than 200 million annually. Cycling accounts for about 10 percent of the entire budget.”

According to him, promoting cycling also results in savings in the form of improved public health.

“When people move more with their muscles, they are healthier and more efficient at work.”

The stand at the Ruoholahti metro station is also underutilized. Wheels have never been seen in the upper part.

Two-story more bike racks are coming to Helsinki in the future. In 2024, the goal is to install scaffolding in six locations, for example in the Kaisantunnel under the Helsinki Central Station.

“In Helsinki, there is a need for efficient solutions for bicycle parking, of which these racks are one example.”