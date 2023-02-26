Technology | Could production of Nokia phones return to Finland? “I can’t answer that,” says the manufacturer’s representative

HMD Global, which manufactures phones under the Nokia brand, plans to start manufacturing smartphones in Europe as early as next fall. The production location has been chosen, but the company has not yet announced it.

26.2. 18:49

Nokian HMD Global, which manufactures mobile phones under the brand name, said on Saturday that it will move part of its smartphone production to Europe. The company’s marketing manager Lars Silberbauer says that the company has already chosen the manufacturing location of the phones, but does not reveal it yet.

The company’s announcement raises the question of whether the production of Nokia phones could even return to Finland.

“I can’t answer that for security reasons,” says Silberbauer.

According to him, HMD’s customers and partners do not want the location of the production site to become public too early.

HMD’s data centers have been in Finland for some time, says Silberbauer.

Plans to transfer production are already well advanced. HMD’s goal is to start production in Europe in July–September.

Silberbauer says that the company does not intend to build a completely new phone factory.

“This is not a completely new factory, but of course we are taking steps to ensure that the production is of high quality.”

Nokia phones are currently manufactured in factories in India, Vietnam, Brazil and China, and the majority of the company’s phones will continue to be manufactured there. In Europe, only 5g smartphones intended for the Western market are manufactured.

Most of the manufacturing takes place in China, as the phone components come from there. The components of phones manufactured in Europe also come from China.

According to the market research company Strategy Analytics, HMD Global sold 15 million smartphones last year and its market share was around 1 percent.

Top the reason for moving production is the safety requirements of customers, especially companies. Initially, HMD plans to manufacture smartphones intended for business use in Europe.

“We see that there is a huge demand for devices manufactured in Europe. Also for safety reasons, production is wanted to be covered by European legislation. Some customers also want better visibility into the phone supply chain,” says Silberbauer.

He says he can’t fully disclose what exactly the security reasons are.

“It’s about production taking place within the scope of European legislation and regulations. In particular, we ensure that the downstream end of phone manufacturing is at a very high level,” Silberbauer formulates.

In 2019, HMD was in the middle of a data security scandal when it was revealed that some Nokia 7 phones were sending user data to China. The company explained this by saying that part of a batch of phones intended for the Chinese market had ended up being sold in Europe. According to the company, identifiable information did not end up in the possession of outsiders.

According to Silberbauer, the decision to move production to Europe has nothing to do with that case.

Electronics manufacturing has moved quickly from Western countries to Asia and especially to China, where labor is much cheaper. However, HMD believes that manufacturing in Europe can be financially viable.

“Production in Europe is certainly more expensive than in some other parts of the world, but we believe that it is a reasonable investment. We see that there is a demand for these products.”

In the year Founded in 2016, HMD Global is headquartered in Espoo. The company employs more than 700 employees. It has worldwide exclusive rights to use the Nokia trademark on mobile phones and tablets for ten years.

Today, Nokia, which manufactures network equipment, owns ten percent of HMD’s shares.