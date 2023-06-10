from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

06/10/2023 – 9:20 am

Share



Thomson Reuters opened internship selection process for the second half of 2023 for vacancies in the hybrid model. There are more than 30 vacancies for black students and residents of São Paulo and Campinas (São Paulo), Criciúma (Santa Catarina) and Juiz de Fora (Minas Gerais). To the registrations run until June 26, and those selected begin their journey in August.

+ Petrobras opens 200 internship vacancies with grants of R$ 1,825

The vacancies offered by the company are for the areas of Human Resources, Marketing, Information Technology (QA and Development), areas related to Sales, Finance, Editorial, Projects and Customer Support Operations.

The prerequisites for the selection process are to be studying a bachelor’s degree or a technologist, with a minimum graduation period of 2025 and a maximum of 2026, self-declared black, in addition to being available to do an internship of 30 hours a week (6 hours a day) for at least one year.

In addition to the market-competitive scholarship, the benefits offered include Transportation Voucher, Food and/or Meal Voucher, medical and dental assistance, three paid corporate holidays (two dedicated to Mental Health and Birthday Day Off), Gympass, Vittude, Headspace , LinkedIn Learning, and other wellness and learning platforms.

The selection process has three stages, in addition to registration: online tests, group dynamics and individual interviews. Between the conventional stages, preparation sessions will be interspersed with part of the Thomson Human Resources team Reutersto help applicants prepare for the dynamics and interviews, with tips, general instructions and specific mentoring for the process.























