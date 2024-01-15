From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/15/2024 – 17:26

NAVA Technology for Business, a company that provides technology services and solutions, has 100 vacancies open for operations in São Paulo, Barueri and Osasco (hybrid model) and others for 100% remote operations, considering professionals from all over Brazil.

“The company is Great Place to Work certified, engaged in the UN Global Compact, has a culture of promoting inclusion and believes that a diverse environment contributes to innovation and a fairer society. To this end, all vacancies are open to professionals with disabilities”, says the company, in a note.

The company offers vacancies under the CLT contracting regime and benefits such as meal and food vouchers, health and dental plan, daycare assistance, pharmacy agreement, assistance with physical activities, and flexible benefits that may include mobility assistance, education, pension private, among others.

The positions are divided into Commercial, Data & Analytics, Development, Accounting, Information Security, Technical Support, among others.

Among the vacancies available, the following Full, Senior and Specialist positions stand out:

Accounting analyst

Production Analyst with experience in Cards;

IAM/CIAM Analyst/Specialist;

DFIR/CSIRT Incident Management Analyst;

.NET Software Engineers;

JAVA Software Engineers;

Java/Mainframe Systems Analyst;

Fullstack PL and SR developers;

Dev. Backend Python PL/SR;

Dev. Front End Blazor/Java;

VISION PLUS developers with experience in Cards;

QA SR test analyst;

UX/UI Designer PL/SR;

PL/SR Data Engineer;

Business Executive, among others.

According to the recruitment and vacancies website Glassdoor, which gathers information about salaries and job opportunities, the average salary of a Data Engineer at NAVA Technology varies between R$4,800 and R$9,500 per month.

Requirements, information and applications for vacancies can be found at the following link:

https://nava.gupy.io/.