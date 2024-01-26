Friday, January 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Technology companies | Work like an elite sport: Two Finns tell what it's like to sit in the skull seat of Tesla and Apple.

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2024
in World Europe
0
Technology companies | Work like an elite sport: Two Finns tell what it's like to sit in the skull seat of Tesla and Apple.

Mikael Silvanto spent a decade working in California, mainly at Apple. Nowadays, he lives with his family in Copenhagen. Silvanto spends part of his time in his house in Sipoo. Picture: Kalle Koponen / HS

Why do major US tech companies thrive year after year? Apple's former product designer Mikael Silvanto and Tesla's director responsible for artificial intelligence Patrik Gayer tell HS Visio what they learned.

World the biggest tech companies are probably doing something right. The companies have been successful and have continued to be successful year after year, despite difficulties and failures. It would be difficult for Apple, Amazon, Facebook or Tesla to imagine Nokia's fate.

#Technology #companies #Work #elite #sport #Finns #it39s #sit #skull #seat #Tesla #Apple

See also  Reader's Opinion | Customers are sometimes listened to too much
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mayra Ramírez and her heartfelt farewell to Levante, to go to Chelsea

Mayra Ramírez and her heartfelt farewell to Levante, to go to Chelsea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result