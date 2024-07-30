Juarez City.- This afternoon, Global Chihuahua, in collaboration with the Municipal Economic Development Directorate, presented the Juárez Innovation and Software Development digital platform.

The aim of this platform is to promote companies dedicated to information technology in the city.

Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, municipal president, stressed that the platform will serve as a tool to promote the city and local talent.

He said the software will allow companies to identify their locations and qualities, as well as areas for improvement. He also mentioned that Juárez is ready to advance to the next level.

For his part, Andrés Morales Arreola, head of Economic Development for the Municipality, explained that the platform seeks to promote software companies in Juárez and serve as a crucial tool for the development of technological processes and management.

Morales Arreola added that an agreement was signed with the Chihuahua Global Organization to include companies on the platform, facilitating their promotion and geolocation during investment processes.

Finally, Mario Juárez, representative of Chihuahua Global, said that the project aims to strengthen the competitiveness of companies in the Information Technology sector in Chihuahua.

“The goal is to improve the business profile, strategically promote companies and attract clients, talent and collaborators to boost economic development,” he concluded.