No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Technology companies The United States and China are making a technological nest difference, where banning Tiktok is just one game move – In the end, companies will be forced to choose who they will be friends with.

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
August 31, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


The United States and China are making a technological nesting difference, where banning Tiktok is just one game move – In the end, companies will be forced to choose who to hang out with – Economy | HS.fi

SiteWide ContentPlaceholder

Wide ContentPlaceholder

Economic|Technology companies

The United States and China are making a technological nest difference, where banning Tiktok is just one game move – In the end, companies will be forced to choose who they will be friends with.

The U.S. and Chinese technology industries are interdependent, at least for the time being. However, the United States is at a rapid pace in severing ties, and the consequences are unpredictable.

For subscribers

Main ContentPlaceholder

Phone maker giants Huawei and Apple stores side by side in early August in Beijing.

Picture: TINGSHU WANG

When a celebrity couple divorces due to irreconcilable disagreements, a huge mess may remain. This may also be the case with the technological nest gap that the United States and China are currently doing. They threaten, peck, and sue.

Follow the news on this topic

Download the app – it’s the best way to experience Hesari

Google Play
App Store

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

A meter-long snake crawled into a sleeping woman's mouth in Dagestan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.