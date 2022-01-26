Technology companies The fate of the male will soon be decided: In February, the court will publish its decision on seizures and deal with bankruptcy

The male still does not have an auditor. The National Board of Patents and Registration will determine whether it can appoint an auditor for the company.

As a billion company The moments of fate of the performing Uros Oy are in February. With these prospects, the Oulu District Court will announce two decisions that are of great significance to the company’s existence.

The Oulu District Court will announce its first decision on Tuesday, February 1. At two o’clock in the afternoon, the district court will give a public report on the seizure claims related to the company.

Police demands the technology company Uros Oy and its founders Jyrki Hallikainen and Tommi Uharin confiscation of property. According to Wednesday’s case list of the Oulu District Court, the district court dealt first with the seizure case related to Hallikai, then to Uros and third to Tommi Uhar.

The court sessions were marked for the corridor in camera, meaning they were secret. However, the president of the court has promised a public statement on the decision next week.

Seizure claim probably due to the police suspects Ura of gross aid fraud.

The subsidy fraud investigation is related to the product development loans and grants granted by Business Finland, ie the then Tekes, in 2011–2013.

Taloussanomat said on Wednesday that Jyrki Hallikainen did not attend the court hearing on Wednesday, but was represented by a doctor of law Kari Uoti.

Another The Oulu District Court will apparently also issue its decision in February.

The Oulu District Court has decided to hear a bankruptcy application against Uros on Tuesday, February 8th. If the Oulu District Court approves the creditors’ bankruptcy application, Uros Oy can be declared bankrupt in Finland and the company will be in control of the bankruptcy estate.

The male financiers Nordea, Oulun Osuuspankki and Finnvera are filing for bankruptcy of the technology company Uro due to their receivables of EUR 6.8 million.

Financiers In addition, the largest creditors of Uros are the State Treasury with EUR 5 million, Business Finland with EUR 1.3 million and the employment pension company Ilmarinen with EUR 300,000. Earnings-related pension contributions are statutory for companies.

Uros and Jyrki Hallikainen have opposed the bankruptcy application and its processing in Oulu. According to Hallikainen, the bankruptcy application should be processed in the company’s hometown of Helsinki.

Third The process related to the male is related to the fact that the company has not submitted the 2019 auditor’s report, the consolidated auditor’s report or the notification of a member of the Board of Directors or the CEO on the company’s decision on the company’s profit to the Trade Register.

The company in recent years economic development is completely in the darka.

Uros according to the trade register extract, the National Board of Patents and Registration could remove Uros from the trade register and order the company to go into liquidation if Uros does not submit the financial statements to the register by 13 January 2022.

The decision on the liquidation and removal from the register is still pending. The NBPR is still investigating whether it can appoint an auditor for the company. The company’s audit firm and auditor resigned at the end of last year, so the company does not have an auditor to make the auditor’s report.

The timetable for the appointment of the auditor is open. By law, it should happen “within a reasonable time”.

If the Male is declared bankrupt, the decision to liquidate or remove it from the register will remain pending the completion of the bankruptcy proceedings.