Technology companies | The assets of Uros’s founder and former CEO were ordered to be confiscated, worth almost 132 million euros

Seizure was demanded by the police, who suspect the duo of gross debtor dishonesty and creditor favoritism.

Oulu The district court has ordered the founder of the bankrupt technology company Uros Jyrki Hallikainen and former CEO Jerry Raatikainen assets to the value of almost 132 million euros jointly and severally.

Seizure was demanded by the police, who suspect the duo of gross debtor dishonesty and creditor favoritism. The criminal report to the police was made by the administrator of Uros’ bankruptcy estate.