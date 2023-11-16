Thursday, November 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Technology companies | The assets of Uros’s founder and former CEO were ordered to be confiscated, worth almost 132 million euros

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Technology companies | The assets of Uros’s founder and former CEO were ordered to be confiscated, worth almost 132 million euros

Seizure was demanded by the police, who suspect the duo of gross debtor dishonesty and creditor favoritism.

Oulu The district court has ordered the founder of the bankrupt technology company Uros Jyrki Hallikainen and former CEO Jerry Raatikainen assets to the value of almost 132 million euros jointly and severally.

Seizure was demanded by the police, who suspect the duo of gross debtor dishonesty and creditor favoritism. The criminal report to the police was made by the administrator of Uros’ bankruptcy estate.

#Technology #companies #assets #Uross #founder #CEO #ordered #confiscated #worth #million #euros

See also  Russian annexation referendums begin in four Ukrainian provinces
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
COPD among the main causes of morbidity and death in 2030

COPD among the main causes of morbidity and death in 2030

Recommended

No Result
View All Result