Technology companies Spotify complains about Apple’s app store practices two years ago, now the Commission is seizing the supremacy of the technology company

Several companies have criticized Apple’s app store rules and fees since Spotify filed its complaint in the spring of 2019.

Music streaming service Spotify filed a complaint with the European Commission against Apple activities in spring 2019. Commission took up the matter and now the investigation is coming to an end, according to AFP news sources.

The purpose of the investigation has been to determine whether the company has restricted competition by favoring its own App Store and Apple Pay payment service. According to AFP, the case will end up with allegations against Apple.

According to Spotify, Apple has prevented fair competition by favoring its own Apple Music streaming service on its Iphone phones. According to Spotify, anti-competitive behavior has taken place in the App Store.

Reuters, the Financial Times and Bloomberg have also reported on the matter, citing sources.

Spotify is by no means the only app developer to visit Apple.

Last month, the developer of the Fortnite video game Epic Games took its Apple dispute to the commission. In August, Apple was removed the Fortnite game from its app store as Epic Games introduced a new way to shop in-game. This circumvented Apple’s 30 percent commission that the company charges for digital purchases made within applications.

Spotify’s complaint also raised a commission of 30%.

Apple’s app store rules and fees have also been criticized by many big technology companies, including Microsoft, Netflix and the Match Group behind the dating app Tinder. Also, Facebook has publicly hoped for EU regulation limits could be set Apple.

Even if the Commission concludes in its investigation that Apple has infringed competition law, the company will have the opportunity to defend itself and make changes to its business. The EU could then, for example, impose possible fines or order Apple to change its behavior.

The European Commission has declined to comment on the unfinished investigation.

Apple, on the other hand, has referred to its statement in 2019 that the App Store has helped Spotify grow into Europe’s largest music streaming service.