Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/17/2024 – 19:48

Large technology companies signed a pact on Friday, the 16th, to voluntarily adopt “reasonable precautions” to prevent the use of artificial intelligence tools to produce fake news and interfere in democratic elections around the world.

Executives from Adobe, Amazon, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI and TikTok reached an agreement at the Munich Security Conference and announced a new framework to respond to fake news that could target voters. Another 12 companies, including X, formerly Twitter, also participate in the pact.

“Everyone recognizes that there is not a single technology company, a single government and a single civil society capable of dealing in isolation with the advent of this technology and its possible nefarious uses,” said Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta.

The agreement is largely symbolic, but aims to combat images, audio and video produced by artificial intelligence “that deceptively false or alter the appearance, voice or actions of political candidates, election officials, and key stakeholders in a democratic election, or that provides false information to voters about who, when and how they can legally vote.”