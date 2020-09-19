Technology companies Shares of Apple, Facebook and Amazon slip from September highs, but British bank warns of “techno bubble”

The price declines that continued on Friday were explained by the expiration of many options, but the phenomenon could also go to the peak of a regular correction.

Technology companies the fall in stock prices on Friday pushed U.S. stocks to their lowest level in six months.

The stock index, one of the world’s most closely tracked, the S&P 500 index, which describes the price development of five hundred most significant American companies, weakened for the third consecutive day.

The decline was partly explained by the fact that a number of different derivatives, such as call and put options, mature at the same time. This typically happens four times a year.

Trading volumes on shares were about 40 percent higher than the three-month average on Friday as about 14 billion shares changed hands, Bloomberg news agency said.

On Friday the price gains of large technology companies continued.

Smartphone and computer giant Apple fell 3.5 percent, search engine Google parent company Alphabet 2.4 percent, cloud service and e-commerce company Amazon 1.8 percent and social media company Facebook 0.9 percent.

The big technology companies Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google and Netflix have already weakened by about 15 percent from the September highs, analysts at Barclays Bank in the UK declined.

Still, the prices of these companies were still overvalued even recently, the bank estimates in its analysis.

Barclays warned that the prices of large technology stocks would be close to the valuation levels of the “techno bubble” experienced in the late 1990s.

At the time, there were huge expectations for internet companies, and prices rose to record highs before the bubble burst and prices plummeted.

As one the rise in the price of large technology companies has been attributed to the fact that the corona pandemic is seen as accelerating digitalisation. Technology giants are generally considered to be the surest winners then.

The view has increased investors ’enthusiasm to buy shares in these companies and has raised prices to high by traditional valuation measures.

In this way, the September price declines can also be considered a normal correction.

A similar trend has recently been seen in the development of shares in other price rockets, such as the electric car company Tesla and the video conferencing company Zoom.

Yet large technology companies have even been excellent investments over a longer period of time.

For example, even after falling in September, Apple’s market capitalization is still almost double the six-month level.

On March 23, Apple’s stock was worth $ 56, on Friday it paid $ 106.84 at the end of the trading day.