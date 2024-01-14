Extracting water from the surrounding air, and detecting water pollution through slugs connected to the Internet… Many innovations to combat climate warming have sparked great interest in the corridors of the Las Vegas Electronics Show.

While 2023 was the hottest year ever, technology companies presented possible solutions to this major crisis during the exhibition, which ended its activities on Friday.

Genesis Systems introduced a WaterCube device, the size of an air conditioning unit, that can extract drinking water from the surrounding air.

Watercube device for extracting water from the air

“Our primary goal is to respond, sustainably, to the global shortage of drinking water,” says David Stockenberg, who founded the company with his wife, Shannon.

The businessman points out that thousands of billions of tons of water are in the air all over the planet.

Due to global warming, the amount of water vapor resulting from the evaporation of bodies of liquid water on the Earth's surface will increase in the atmosphere.

Therefore, Genesis Systems, like other companies in this sector, seeks to extract this water from the air, to provide residents of dry areas with access to this precious resource.

“Once the system is connected to your home, you can eliminate the connection to the city water system,” explains David Stockenberg.

His company, which is based in the US state of Florida, also seeks to add the removal of carbon from the air, which is another essential process in combating climate warming, to the functions of its devices, while carbon capture technology requires air drying, a process that is already being implemented by ” Watercube,” according to the company’s president.

– Molluscs

Other companies, such as French startup molluSCAN, took advantage of the Las Vegas show to showcase their innovations aimed at protecting the environment from future degradation.

By attaching oysters and mussels to electrodes, the molluSCAN-eye technology aims to monitor water pollution through the behavior of mollusks, in a way that is simpler and faster than analyzing water samples.

An example of Moloscan's innovation

These connected mollusks are already widespread in different places around the world, from the Arctic to Tahiti, and their analyzes of water quality are shared with companies or authorities, explains Ludovic Kino, co-founder of Moluscan.

Also in the field of water pollution, Matter has introduced a filtration technology to capture microplastics emitted by washing machines in wastewater.

In the Las Vegas show catwalks, other companies promoted the use of recycled or sustainable materials to combat global warming, highlighting low-power devices or even more efficient batteries.

French car supplier Forvia explained how it used hemp, wood and even pineapple in its innovations.

The American startup company, Ambient Photonics, displayed an indoor solar panel capable of generating energy from indoor lighting. Thus, it claims that it will eliminate the use of batteries in a large number of electronic devices.

“Connected electronic devices need continuous power, which often comes from disposable or rechargeable batteries,” says Bates Marshall, the company's general manager.