Technology companies Production chain problems have plagued Apple less than competitors, the company rose to number one in China

Apple grabbed a record share of the Chinese phone market in the fourth quarter of last year, according to research firm Counterpoint Research.

Technology company Apple has survived pandemic supply chain problems in the late 2021s better than its competitors. The company says some analysts are making a better-than-expected result, according to Reuters.

Apple will release its rest of the year results on Thursday.

The company The result was boosted by strong Iphone 13 sales worldwide, sales in China, and continued growth in Mac shipments, several analysts told Reuters.

Analysts expect Apple to generate sales of about $ 118.7 billion, according to Reuters. Annual revenue growth would be 6.5 percent and quarterly earnings per share of $ 1.89, Reuters says of the analytics tool Eikon.

Chain problems have hit Apple less than many competitors.

Apple has been able to make better use of suppliers’ capacity due to, among other things, the volume and prices of its orders, comments research firm Counterpoint Neil Shah To Reuters.

China’s in the smartphone market, Apple achieved its best market share ever in the last quarter of last year, according to Reuters.

Reuters quotes research firm Counterpoint Research as saying Apple was the best-selling manufacturer in China for the first time in six years.

In the fourth quarter, Apple’s market share in China was 23 percent. The company’s unit sales rose 32 percent while total smartphone sales in China fell nine percent, Reuters says.

Apple’s Chinese rival Huawei has suffered from US sanctions.

Throughout 2021, Appple was China’s third-best-selling smartphone brand with a 16 percent market share, Reuters says.