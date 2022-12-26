Who is looking for vacancies in the technology area is good to take advantage of the end of the year. Several companies in the sector have open positions in various positions, most of which are in a hybrid format or in a home office.

Serasa Experian announced the opening of 20 vacancies in São Paulo for people with disabilities (PwD). Positions available are mostly in hybrid and home office formats.

A good part of the vacancies are for the areas of technology and data, a sector that presents a deficit of 800 thousand professionals for the next five years in Brazil alone. To apply, simply access the Serasa Experian career site🇧🇷

With over 4,400 employees in Brazil, Serasa Experian has stood out as an excellent place to work. The company was recognized as a Great Place to Work company for the second consecutive year, Great Place to Work Women and Great Place to Work IT, in addition to being certified among the Top Employers.

Tempest

Tempest, the largest company specializing in cybersecurity in Brazil, has opened enrollment for the 8th edition of its Internship Program. With more than 20 open positions, the program is aimed at people studying the areas of Financial Management, Accounting Sciences, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems, Systems Development Analysis, Software Engineering, Administration and Marketing, with Graduation forecast after September 2023.

The vacancies are for the areas of Marketing, Finance, Threat Intelligence, Security and Privacy, Research and Development, Infrastructure, Control of Management Systems, Consulting, SOC (Security Operations Center) and ADS (Administration of Security Devices).

The program has a minimum duration of 6 months, which can be extended to 1 year. Scholarships are offered; Meal or Food Allowance; Health Aid; Dental assistance; Home Office Assistance; Vida Link wellness plan; Transportation vouchers; Day Off on the birthday. The workload is 6 hours a day.

Applications are open until January 2 at the link: https://tempest.com.br/ internship-program/

rethink

The technology company Rethink has 10 job openings. Opportunities are for Administrative Analyst, Senior FP&A, Solution Architect, Chapter Leader Mobile, Tech Lead, Java Developer (Jr/Full), Fullstack Developer (Senior), Software Architect and Product Manager.

As there is the possibility of remote work, in principle anyone can apply for vacancies, regardless of where they live.

Interested parties should access this link🇧🇷

sky

Another company that has vacancies is Cielo, which leads the electronic payments segment in Latin America. The company is offering 116 vacancies for positions ranging from interns to managers in the most diverse areas.

Opportunities are for the product and business, technology, retail and entrepreneur, finance and IR, risk, compliance and prevention and security sectors. All are in the “hybrid” format, that is, they can be done from home but require face-to-face work up to 8 times a month.