Technology companies Google plans to invest $ 7 billion across the United States

Google plans to invest a billion in California and create at least 10,000 new jobs in the United States.

18.3. 14:11

Technology company Google plans to invest more than $ 7 billion, or about $ 5.9 billion, in the U.S. later this year.

Google, owned by parent company Alphabet, plans to channel the money to new offices and server centers across the country.

Google CEO Sundar Pichain according to the investments now announced will create at least 10,000 new full-time jobs in the United States.

The amount is almost exactly ten times that of Google in 2019 to publish Finland investment, which was directed to the expansion of the Hamina server center. The EUR 600 million investment in the expansion increased the total investment in the Hamina server center to EUR 2 billion.

Now the announced investments in the United States include a $ 1 billion investment in the company’s home state of California. Google was founded in the Silicon Valley of San Francisco, from which many companies are about to move out due to the corona pandemic, the increase in telecommuting, and the high costs and high taxation in the area.

In addition, the company plans to expand its server centers in Nebraska, South Carolina and Texas.

Last year, the company’s U.S. investments totaled $ 10 billion, and the second year, investments exceeded $ 13 million.