Technology companies Fortnite video game developer Epic Games fights Apple on many continents, now controversy goes to EU Commission

Apple removed Fortnite from its app store, which has led to complaints and litigation around the world.

17.2. 16:30

Popular Fortnite video game developer Epic Games has taken the dispute against technology company Apple to the European Commission.

Apple deleted Fortnite from its app store last August. Underlying this was Epic Games ’decision to introduce a new way to shop in-game. This circumvented Apple’s 30 percent commission that the company charges for digital purchases made within applications.

Within hours of removing his app, Epic Games filed lawsuits against Apple as well as Google in federal court. Google had also removed the game from its Google Play app store, which also charges commissions.

Since then, Epic Games has filed complaints with regulatory authorities in the UK and Australia. The European Commission’s EU Competition Commission has confirmed to the news agency Reuters that it has received a complaint from Epic Games about the case.

“We will evaluate it according to our standard procedure,” a Commission spokesman told Reuters.

The European Union aims to incite the supremacy and responsibility of the largest technology companies.

Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney says, according to Reuters, Apple ‘s power prevents fair competition on the company’ s platforms. Sweeney says Apple can decide to raise the commission to any level.

“According to their theory, the current order of the market means that they have every right to do so,” Sweeney says.

According to Sweeney, Epic Games’ goal is not to reduce the commission share but to restore genuine competition to Apple’s systems. Epic wants to abolish the commission system altogether.

Apple is commented that it treats all application developers equally. According to Apple, Epic Games has violated its rules by adding a feature to the app that Apple has not approved.

“Their reckless behavior made customers checkers. We look forward to clarifying the matter with the European Commission. “

While Apple denies Epic Games ’allegations, it has lowered its commission for some app developers in recent months.

Struggle between application developers and technology giants has been simmering for a long time. Application developers have been demanding a reduction in Apple’s commission for years.

Apple’s app store rules and fees have also been criticized by many big technology companies, such as Microsoft, Netflix, the music streaming service Spotify, and the Match Group company behind the dating app Tinder. Also, the social media company Facebook has publicly hoped that EU regulation limits could be set Apple.

Epic Games ’struggle is underpinned by the growing suspicion of government agencies of the indefinitely growing technological waste. For example, the Commission is currently investigating Apple’s App Store and Apple Pay, a mobile payment system.

The Commission’s aim is to weaken the power of large technology companies. It introduced in December, digital services and markets concerning their bills.

The Commission’s proposal is a draft law that goes through a long process before it can be adopted.

Epic Games A lawsuit between Apple and Apple in the United States is scheduled for May.

Fortnite is set to return to Apple phones via the Safari mobile browser at some point.