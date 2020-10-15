Technology companies Facebook will suspend political advertising during U.S. election week

In all elections, special attention is now being paid to the spread of factual information on the platform, says Aura Salla, Facebook’s director of EU affairs.

When The U.S. presidential election is 19 days away, with attention again on the social media platform on Facebook.

Before the 2016 presidential election Donald Trump spent millions of dollars on Facebook and Instagram advertising during its campaign. Trump’s campaign database, “Project Alamo,” consisted of profiles of 220 million Americans.

On Wednesday last week, Facebook said the company is taking precautionary measures to prevent political candidates from using the platform to manipulate and monitor election results.

The company plans to suspend political and election-themed advertising in the U.S. so that in the week before the election, candidates will no longer be able to post new, political ads.

The U.S. presidential election will be held on November 3rd.

If the Democrats Joe Biden and Republican Trump’s campaign teams had time to post ads a week before the election, they go through the system and run until the end of election day.

In addition A new feature will be built at the top of the Facebook news feed to let users know that there is no clarity about the winner until the news agencies have announced the winner.

This is done to prevent false information from spreading on the platform.

Facebook Director of EU Affairs Aura Salla says a similar feature is not yet available in Europe.

“This feature is now being tested in the U.S. election. Europe has not seen as much dissemination of false information in the context of elections as it has in the United States. In all elections, special attention is now paid to the spread of factual information on the platform, ”says Salla.

According to Aura Salla, Facebook’s director of EU affairs, Russia’s possible election influence is taken seriously.­

According to Facebook, the company is also stepping up action against publications that try to prevent people from voting.

According to Salla, the possible election influence in Russia is also taken seriously on Facebook.

“Europe now has parliamentary elections in Lithuania and the next elections in Romania in December. At an earlier stage, Facebook will seek to connect with national actors and ensure that Facebook acts as fairly as possible in the election. Eye pairs are also added to smaller language areas, ”says Salla.

“Algorithms in smaller language areas may not recognize all publications.”

In Lithuania, the first round of parliamentary elections took place last Sunday and the next round on 25 October.

“In Lithuania, the Facebook team is constantly working to make sure that the ads go to the ad library. The European Union as a whole is currently awaiting the European Democracy Action Plan, which is what the Commission intends to propose in December to secure elections in the EU. “

From the Facebook ad library, the user can search for election- or political-related ads. Through this, Facebook wants to increase transparency and prevent election disruption.

“A supranational platform like ours would make it easier for the rules to be common,” Salla says.

Helsinki postdoctoral researcher at the University’s Consumer Research Center Salla-Maaria Laaksonen says that Facebook has woken up to increase transparency since the 2016 election disaster.

Salla-Maaria Laaksonen.­

“The 2016 presidential election was a revival to the world and to Facebook itself about how Facebook works. Since then, the company has taken various measures to improve its integrity. ”

The big change is that political actors have had to register as political advertisers, Laaksonen says.

“Through it, the company strives to be better on the map of who does political advertising and seeks to clarify it for users as well.”

Laaksonen also said the new features and preparations of recent weeks are linked to President Donald Trump’s hints that he is not going to resign from the presidency if he loses the election.

“Election advertising is a big piece of business for Facebook. Therefore, they do not intend to limit it completely, but try to counter the social situation in the sense that they try to prevent the spread of false information on social media about the election winner, ”says Laaksonen.

“It’s a clear strategic choice for the company and a public relations measure.”

Aura According to Salla, political advertising generates less than one percent of Facebook’s advertising revenue.

“If you think of Finland as a region, then the biggest advertisers can be found on the corporate side,” says Salla.

Disruption to Facebook has also been caused by the QAnon movement. Facebook announced last week to shut down conspiracy theory groups and pages in favor of QAnon.

QAnon has its roots in the far right in the United States. The movement has widespread support for President Trump, who has also distributed QAnon-related material on his own social media channels.

“Of course, we can now better prepare for Russia’s efforts to influence the elections. But often election disturbers also come up with new ways to influence, ”says Laaksonen.

“I believe that during the US election, something else will be revealed that Facebook’s leadership has not been able to think about.”