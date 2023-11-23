Technology companies | Due to Uro’s new criminal suspicions, the property of Jyrki Hallikainen’s close circle was also ordered to be confiscated

KRP suspects two of Hallikainen’s daughters of helping the debtor’s gross dishonesty.

Oulu the district court has ordered the founder of the technology company Uros Jyrki Hallikainen assets of related parties worth more than 121 million euros for collateral seizure.

The confiscation decision is related to the same criminal investigation as the former CEO of Hallikainen and Uros Jerry Raatikainen last week, assets worth almost 132 million euros were jointly and severally ordered to be seized. The Central Criminal Police (krp) suspects them of gross debtor dishonesty and creditor favoritism.

Based on the district court’s new decision, two of Hallikainen’s daughters, who have held positions of responsibility in Hallikainen’s companies, also became jointly liable for that amount of more than 121 million euros.

Unna Hallikainen has been the marketing director of Uros and a member of the board of directors in Uros and its Swiss-registered parent company Uros Ag. Saana Hallikainen has been at least a board member at Uros Ag.

KRP suspects them of aiding the gross dishonesty of the debtor. STT tells the names of the suspects already in the preliminary investigation phase, because they have held responsible roles in the companies.

Male was declared bankrupt in February 2022. The criminal complaint was filed with the krp by the administrator of Uros’ bankruptcy estate.

According to KRP, Uros was insolvent and badly over-indebted already at the beginning of 2019. The police suspect that the company’s becoming insolvent was partly caused by transferring and lending money to its close companies.

In December 2020, Uros sold two of its Luxembourg subsidiaries to Uros Ag for a total purchase price of around 25,000 euros. According to KRP, according to the last financial statements from 2018, one of the subsidiaries, Male Tech Luxinequity was more than 121 million euros.

KRP suspects that in this way the property was put beyond the reach of creditors and financial damage of at least EUR 121,127,339.64 was caused.

Unna Hallikainen denied the criminal suspicion to STT her lawyer Mikko Ruuttunen through.

“He has been on the board of Uros Oy, but he has not had real decision-making power. He has not been planning the deals that are being investigated in the case,” said Ruuttunen.

Ruuttunen also pointed out that the court ordered the confiscation based on the lesser of the two grounds – suspicion.

STT did not reach Saana Hallikais or his lawyer to comment on the matter.

The district court dealt with confiscation cases on Tuesday. The newspaper was the first to report on the court’s decisions Kaleva.