Technology | China’s strict corona lockdowns are extending delivery times for new iPhones

At the beginning of November, Chinese authorities closed the area where Apple’s subcontractor is located for a week

A technology giant Delivery times for Apple’s new iPhones are delayed due to China’s strict corona lockdowns, says the British broadcasting company BBC announced by the company.

The company announced on Sunday that its assembly plant in China is currently operating at a significantly reduced capacity.

On Wednesday, November 2, the Chinese authorities closed the Zhengzhou area, where Apple’s contract manufacturer Foxconn’s factory is located, for a week. Also known as iPhone City, the factory is Apple’s most important production center for assembling the iPhone Pro models.

“Demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models is still strong. However, we now expect that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max deliveries will be smaller than we previously anticipated, and customers will have to wait longer for their new products,” says a statement from Apple, which launched its new collection in September.

Apple did not specify in its statement how much delivery times are expected to be extended.

Financial news office Bloomberg’s according to information, Apple will produce at least three million iPhone 14 phones this year less than originally expected.

The company and its subcontractors are now aiming to produce 87 million devices or less, while the previous goal was 90 million, according to anonymous sources interviewed by Bloomberg.

According to Talousuutistoimisto, the reason for this would be the weakened demand for iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models in particular. The phones in question are cheaper than the Pro models.

Apple declined to comment on demand for the models and declined to provide Bloomberg with exact numbers on demand for the Pro model phones, which it said remains strong.