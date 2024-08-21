Technology | Carbon dioxide fuel for airplanes is being developed in the Tampere laboratory

Technology|Tampere-based Liquid Sun is already fully planning a pilot plant in Finland, where synthetic renewable jet fuel will be produced using the method it has developed.

On Teknikkantu The equipment needed for the production of renewable aviation fuel (SAF) is currently being put into use in the laboratory in the attic of the building in Hervanta. The laboratory simulates an industrial process where carbon dioxide is reduced to carbon monoxide, which is further refined into renewable aviation fuel.