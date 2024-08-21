Wednesday, August 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Technology | Carbon dioxide fuel for airplanes is being developed in the Tampere laboratory

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 21, 2024
in World Europe
0
Technology | Carbon dioxide fuel for airplanes is being developed in the Tampere laboratory
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Tampere-based Liquid Sun is already fully planning a pilot plant in Finland, where synthetic renewable jet fuel will be produced using the method it has developed.

On Teknikkantu The equipment needed for the production of renewable aviation fuel (SAF) is currently being put into use in the laboratory in the attic of the building in Hervanta. The laboratory simulates an industrial process where carbon dioxide is reduced to carbon monoxide, which is further refined into renewable aviation fuel.

#Technology #Carbon #dioxide #fuel #airplanes #developed #Tampere #laboratory

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]