Technology Authority Warning: Android malware now spreads via SMS – Message contains a link that is not worth clicking

4.6. 15:08
Android malware is now spreading via text message, the Cyber Security Center informs. The center issued a serious warning of the risk on Friday.
For example, passwords and other information can be stolen from malware-infected devices.
The malware spreads by first receiving a text message in Finnish on the phone. The message contains a link to an application download page. The download link on the page provides an installation package for Android devices with an .apk extension.
The Cyber Security Center emphasizes that it is also important to protect your own accounts with multi-stage authentication.
