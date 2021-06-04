Technology Authority Warning: Android malware now spreads via SMS – Message contains a link that is not worth clicking

Malware can be used to steal passwords from devices, for example.

4.6. 15:08

Android malware is now spreading via text message, the Cyber ​​Security Center informs. The center issued a serious warning of the risk on Friday.

For example, passwords and other information can be stolen from malware-infected devices.

The malware spreads by first receiving a text message in Finnish on the phone. The message contains a link to an application download page. The download link on the page provides an installation package for Android devices with an .apk extension.

The Cyber ​​Security Center emphasizes that it is also important to protect your own accounts with multi-stage authentication.