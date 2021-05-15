The evolution of technology takes giant steps and is taking them faster and faster. In football, the use of new technologies is essential, but new ways of using it continue to be discovered and implemented that revolutionize the forms of analysis.

The statistics of a team and of the players in particular, after the game, are one of the strongest methods of analysis on the performance of a squad, and is used frequently by all the teams in the world. But the Bundesliga presented a new tool that measures statistics and sends them in real time: That’s right, while one watches a game, one can see the possibility of a shot ending in a goal, the speed of the footballers, the attack zones, and more.

This seems crazy, it is a reality and in Germany they are already taking advantage of it: it is called Bundesliga Match Facts powered by Amazon Web Services, and as they advanced it is a tool that will revolutionize the way of seeing and analyzing football: “Innovation means challenging the established. Working closely with AWS, one of the world’s most innovative technology companies, dramatically improves the investment we have made in innovation over the past two decades, helping us to deliver a world-class soccer experience to our followers ”, he expressed Christian seifert, the director general of the Bundesliga.

According to the developers, “The Bundesliga has used AWS artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), analytics, computing, database and storage services. to provide real-time statistics to predict match events, such as when a goal is likely to be scored, to highlight how the teams are positioning and controlling the soccer field and, ultimately, to gauge the chances of winning, with real data, not just instinct or chance. “

“In the Bundesliga we can use this advanced AWS technology, including statistics, analytics and machine learning, to interpret data and provide more detailed information and a better understanding of decisions that are made in less than a second on the field of play. By using Bundesliga Match Facts, viewers receive more accurate information on the key decisions made in each match, ”explained Andreas Heyden, Executive Vice President of Digital Innovations for the DFL Group.

The Bundesliga is the first soccer league in the world to partner with AWS, which is already successful in other sports such as: Formula 1, NFL, NHL, golf and rugby. How does this tool work and what is it for? Through 16 cameras that are used to collect information, from which 3.6 million data per game come out that will be sent to the public, the press and the clubs, through the app and website of the Bundesliga.

“The data helps a deeper understanding. This allows the occasional soccer fan a deeper analysis; and to the more specialist fan, more information about the game and being closer to what is happening on the court, “said Matt Hurst, head of Global Sports Marketing and Communications at Amazon Web Services.

What data does this tool provide?

Attack zones:

It divides the last third of the playing field into four different attack zones, and each time a footballer enters one of these zones by dribbling or passing, the algorithm counts it and shows it on the graph at the time, and so is analyzes which is the most used attack zone of the equipment in question.

Tactical trends:

It helps to measure the tendencies of the teams in specific situations, such as a goal, expulsion, need for a goal or a change. In addition, it helps to analyze where the game is taking place, which sector of the field is most populated by footballers and the real averages of the teams are shown at specific moments of the game.

Expected Goal:

It determines the possibility that X shot ends in a goal, the probability that a shot is a goal is precisely determined taking into account the distance to the goal, the angle of the shot, the pressure of the opponent and the position of the goalkeeper. In addition, it differentiates the speed of the player’s career and what type of shot it is (with the foot or with the head)

Most pressed player:

Determines how often a player is subjected to significant pressure. The number of players who press him and the distance to him are taken into account, as well as the direction of movement of each player around him.

Players speed:

Select the fastest player in the match, measuring the distance and the maximum kilometers run during the game. In addition, it determines how much influence to score or save a goal.