Technology can transform the domestic environment and a “smart” home can be a fundamental tool to support the independence and autonomy of people experiencing severe disabilities, such as those caused by neuromuscular and neurodegenerative diseases. Yet, from a survey conducted by the multidisciplinary team of NeMO Lab and the NeMO Clinical Center on a sample of 46 adult respondents with spinal muscular atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and muscular dystrophies, and 23 caregivers, it emerges that more than half of the interviewees are not satisfied with the information received on technologies useful for increasing one’s autonomy, while seven out of ten are unaware that some of these solutions are paid by the NHS, against a great faith in environmental control technologies and the desire to use them more. A need from which the project “Let’s live in new spaces of freedom” was born, presented in Rome and promoted by Biogen and the NeMO Clinical Centers, in collaboration with NeMO Lab and under the patronage of Aisla (Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association), Famiglie Sma (Parents Association for Research on Spinal Muscular Atrophy) and UILDM (Italian Union for the fight against muscular dystrophy).