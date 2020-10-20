The thread that was stretched between so many teachers and so many students during confinement was made of technology. Without the Internet connection and without the devices, it would not have been possible to give the classes or follow them.

“When the country was confined on March 14, educators were told that on March 16 we had to open our work spaces, schools, institutes, and faculties. And the only possibility was digital education ”, comments Fernando Trujillo, professor and researcher at the University of Granada. At that time, technology allowed classes to not stop and millions of students to follow the course.

Now, the university in which Trujillo practices faces a new closure due to local measures to contain covid-19. “I don’t live this as a drama. It is an alteration, because our university is face-to-face. But I think that the time when we looked at the presence as the sailor looks at the float when it falls into the water is over ”, says the professor.

In fact, in many schools and universities the general trend to face the new course is a blended model. Classes in the classroom combined with distance education, which is based on technology. At all levels: from the software used to connecting to the Internet to the devices. In the latter case, the tablets stand out for their versatility to be used in different spaces. It is its biggest difference compared to laptops, whose format invites you to have a table as a support. In this context, Samsung has set out to boost its tablets as a teaching tool.

Technological resources are once again key at this stage, which will impact the future of learning in the medium and long term. The same is true of the role of teachers, many of them suddenly immersed in digital education. The bet now, in any case, moves away from full presence. And the trend will increase. An article from the World Economic Forum clearly expressed the view that the pandemic has changed education forever. Distance classes are here to stay, although the future model is a combination of both types of education.

In a ResearchAndMarkets reportBefore the pandemic, it was estimated that the online education market would reach $ 350 billion globally in 2025. In the absence of new calculations, it is clear by now that the projection has been exceeded by circumstances.

The benefits for students

Distance education relies on three basic technological resources, according to Trujillo: “First, the availability of the device. If you don’t have the device to connect, we have a problem ”. But it also cites the learning management platforms (common to an entire teaching center) and the software that each teaching requires in particular.

The most popular devices are mobile phones, the ones that offer the most functionalities are computers, but the most versatile are tablets. The professor at the University of Granada affirms that they were already used to transcend the classroom walls and move in different environments, urban and rural: “It has no competitor, because it overcomes the limitations of the telephone, especially due to the size of the screen, which makes certain things difficult. For example, doing graphic design with a mobile screen is not recommended to my worst enemy. However, using drawing software on a tablet is a joy, especially now that we can use our fingers and also pencils ”.

In remote education, tablets cover multiple functions and favor multitasking. While taking notes, you can record a class or look up information on a specific term. To this is added the possibility of taking notes by hand with the digital pen, so as not to lose the habit of manual writing, or add a physical keyboard for longer compositions. Having both options improves productivity. You can scribble a couple of notes quickly, when you need to, but also dock your keyboard for more in-depth work.

Trujillo emphasizes that this type of education, braided on technological bases, is positive for the training of students. At school or university they are already forced to use certain professional programs and create content, such as podcasts, videos or visual representations of information. “We are talking about guys who maybe in the future will also be with their devices making plans or programming. That certainty that the device is not only a receiver, but that it is a space for creation is very important, ”he says.

The tablet, queen of distance education

Halfway between a laptop and a smartphone, the tablet is revealed as a very useful instrument for distance education.

S Pen, so you don’t lose your handwriting

