Technology | Artificial intelligence permeates our everyday life, but the EU wants to set limits on its use

Brussels

When The Chat GPT artificial intelligence application was released a year ago, many Finns also rushed to ask the application questions or give it tasks. For most citizens, it was their first contact with the world of artificial intelligence.

If the plans of companies and authorities come true, artificial intelligence will soon handle a wide variety of everyday tasks: it will become a customer server, secretary and HR professional, perhaps also a police officer, doctor and lawyer.

Expectations are high, but so are worries. If artificial intelligence is given more and more sensitive tasks and greater power, how can it be ensured that it performs its tasks reliably?

The rules of the game are currently being written in Brussels. The EU’s artificial intelligence regulation, which is being prepared, aims to ensure that artificial intelligence does not endanger citizens’ basic rights, health or safety.

Through everyday examples, HS goes through what kind of limits are being created for the use of artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence monitors borders and markets

You arrive in Helsinki-Vantaa from an intercontinental flight or you are at the stadium going to a big football match. The cameras are watching you, but who is watching the cameras – a human or an AI?

The use of artificial intelligence in citizen surveillance – the real-time use of biometric remote identification systems – is one of the most controversial issues in the preparation of the AI ​​regulation. Artificial intelligence, which combines and processes large masses of data in the blink of an eye, can significantly enhance official supervision, and Europe wants to draw a clear line for what kind of supervision of citizens is acceptable. China, where the state has built a massive technological management apparatus based on facial recognition, acts as a kind of inverted compass needle in the preparation of the law.

Although negotiations on the details of the regulation are still ongoing, it already seems clear that Europe will not allow artificial intelligence to monitor public spaces around the clock, every day of the year. Citizens do not want to be exposed to constant surveillance.

Negotiations are now taking place on whether the ban is total. This line is pushed by the European Parliament. Instead, EU countries would like the authorities to have the right to enhanced surveillance by artificial intelligence in exceptional cases, for example to prevent a terrorist attack. Permission should always be sought in advance from the court.

Artificial intelligence processes your job application

At the heart of the EU’s AI regulation is the idea of ​​classifying the uses of artificial intelligence into prohibited, high-risk and low-risk uses. This is often illustrated with a triangle, the tip of which is formed by a small and precisely defined set of prohibited uses, for example real-time monitoring of citizens or social scoring. Low-risk applications, such as customer service bots, form the base and large mass of the triangle.

In between are high-risk uses, which include, for example, authority decisions regarding benefits, the processing of asylum applications or student choices at educational institutions. Recruitment is also a high-risk application. It is also one application target that companies are interested in.

“Artificial intelligence has enormous potential to make recruitment processes more efficient,” says a partner at consulting firm Blic, who is familiar with the artificial intelligence regulation. Petja Piilola.

The threats are also obvious. It is known that artificial intelligence systems have biases, and at worst, artificial intelligence could discriminate against people in recruitment based on, for example, ethnic background, gender or age.

Therefore, there are particularly strict requirements for high-risk artificial intelligence systems. A risk management system must be created for them and they must be tested before deployment. The systems must be transparent, and the developer must ensure that the data used in training the artificial intelligence is of high quality and does not, for example, cause bias.

Most importantly, AI must always operate under human supervision. Artificial intelligence can therefore assist in going through a large number of job applications, but it cannot make recruitment choices.

A company that violates the requirements can receive significant fines, at most up to 6 percent of global turnover.

Artificial intelligence comes along for the doctor’s visit

Could artificial intelligence bring a much-needed productivity leap to healthcare? At least that’s what I saw in the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health we believe and fervently hope.

Artificial intelligence could, for example, free up the time of doctors and nurses from recording to meeting the patient. This desire was clearly highlighted when the software company Futurice organized public sector workshops to consider the use of artificial intelligence.

“There are many different systems in healthcare. Recording takes time, and it’s very manual,” explains Futurice’s director responsible for public administration Katja Metsola.

What if an AI suggested a diagnosis or wrote an epic? The risks are high, because it is known that artificial intelligence systems also “hallucinate”, i.e. produce completely made-up content. At worst, artificial intelligence could jeopardize patient safety.

Metsola’s message is that even in high-risk areas such as healthcare there are tasks that can be more safely and quickly transferred to artificial intelligence.

“Currently, the same information is entered into many different systems. Artificial intelligence could be used to test the automatic transfer of data from one system to another.”

“There is also a lot of administrative work in healthcare. If you think about healthcare managers, how much do they do different types of records. It does not affect what kind of diagnosis or what kind of treatment the patient receives. You could start there.”

Many companies and authorities are now feverishly thinking about how they could take advantage of the rapidly developing technology, but according to Piilola, the incompleteness of EU legislation keeps investments frozen.

“At the moment, regulation and unfinished regulatory projects are a significant slowdown [tekoälyn hyödyntämiselle]. Many operators do not dare to make investments, especially those who suspect that they belong to the high-risk category.”

Negotiations on the content of the artificial intelligence regulation are nearing their end, and the goal is to finish the work in the next few weeks, so that the regulation can be approved during this election period. If this is not successful, the matter will move to the time after the June elections, and the uncertainty regarding the regulation may continue for years at worst.

According to Piilola, the situation especially affects smaller companies, which do not have the resources to analyze and interpret the regulations and cannot afford to take risks, such as fines.

“Big players dare to take risks, and they get ahead.”

Metsola also recognizes the uncertainty related to regulation. According to him, companies’ fear is that a system or application intended to be low-risk will be interpreted as high-risk.

“But development cannot be stopped. In particular, the focus is then on less risky entities.”

According to Piilola, the uncertainty will continue for a long time. Even if the regulation is approved now, it will still be years before the jurisprudence on the interpretation of the regulation takes shape.

“I think that the role of the public administration in Finland should be to encourage and advise and guide the use of artificial intelligence, so that even smaller actors can take advantage of these technologies.”