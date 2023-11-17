Technology | Artificial intelligence has become a prerequisite for growth in IT companies – according to research, it can also make employment difficult

The rapid introduction of artificial intelligence is one of the most significant reasons for the growth of the software industry, estimates the umbrella organization of the industry, Software Finland.

Nearly four out of five software companies in Finland use artificial intelligence applications in their work. Artificial intelligence is probably behind the growth of software companies, estimates the umbrella organization of the industry, Software Finland.

Although the rest of the economy is coughing, nearly 80 percent of software companies estimate that they will grow, according to the organization’s Sykemittari survey.

At the same time, the use of various artificial intelligence applications has become more common in companies in the field. According to Software Finland’s press release, half a year ago half of the software companies used artificial intelligence in one way or another. Now almost 80 percent use artificial intelligence.

“One and probably the most important factor behind the continued high growth of the software industry is the fact that the introduction of artificial intelligence has been incredibly fast,” says the organization’s CEO Rasmus Roiha in the bulletin.

A quarter of the companies that use artificial intelligence anticipate “significant growth”, while only a good tenth of companies that do not use artificial intelligence believe this.

The organization welcomes the fact that companies investing in artificial intelligence also recruit more employees. Half of the companies using artificial intelligence say they are hiring more employees, and seven percent say they are increasing the number of employees “significantly”, says Roiha in the press release.

Of the companies that do not use artificial intelligence, 35 percent of the companies say they are increasing their staff.

“I hope this dispels the notions that artificial intelligence would almost automatically mean large redundancies,” says Roiha.

In some in the fields, the fear that artificial intelligence will rather take jobs seems to have come true.

From January 2022 to April 2023, US researchers looked at how the artificial intelligence application Chat GPT has affected the employment of freelancers on the job placement platform Upwork since its release. Chat GPT was released in late November 2022.

Published in August research according to freelancers doing writing related work, the monthly jobs they received decreased by two percent and the monthly earnings by 5.2 percent in the few months after the launch of Chat GPT.

The study also found no indications that significant work experience or previously higher earnings would protect against job or earnings loss. On the contrary, the situation of professional freelancers who received a high rating in the service was much weaker than others.

According to the researchers, the results indicate not only that artificial intelligence has not only taken the jobs of freelancers but also lowered the value of the work they do.

On the other hand there is also evidence that artificial intelligence can help significantly in workplaces, at least in some tasks.

A study by Harvad Business School, part of Harvard University, found out how the latest version of Open AI’s artificial intelligence application, GPT-4, worked when used by employees of the consulting company Boston Consulting Group.

Research preliminary results according to the report, the consultants who used the artificial intelligence application were significantly more productive than the comparison group in imaginary consulting tasks, which were said to be at the limit of the capabilities of the artificial intelligence. They performed approximately 12 percent more tasks and completed their tasks 25 percent faster. In addition, their work output was considered to be 40 percent higher quality than that of employees who did not utilize artificial intelligence.

in Finland According to a study published in October by the Institute of Economic Research, the effects of artificial intelligence on the labor market seem to be positive: there is no prospect of extensive replacement of human labor or the disappearance of professional groups.

“Even though a wide range of professions is facing significant changes, this technological breakthrough is not mainly about the replacement of human labor or the disappearance of large professional groups”, says Etla’s research director responsible for labor life research Antti Kauhanen.