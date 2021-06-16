Technology Apple’s Tim Cook argues that tightening EU regulation would jeopardize the safety of Iphone phones

The EU wants to reduce the power and responsibilities of big technology companies. Apple’s Tim Cook says a bill announced last year would jeopardize the security of the company’s phones.

Of the European Union planned changes in the law technology companies to reduce power and accountability can compromise the security and privacy of iPhone devices, says Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Cook is now commenting publicly on the EU Digital Market Bill for the first time at the Vivatech Technology Conference. European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager introduced the bill as early as December.

With the changes in the law, the EU wants to incite the supremacy of major technology companies and increase their responsibility for controlling the internet at the risk of large fines.

Cook thinks the package has some good parts, but also bad ones. He said he feared that the proposed regulation would lead to applications being downloaded from outside the App Store.

“I don’t think this is in the best interest of the user,” Cook says according to Reuters.

According to Cook, the changes now being proposed would force users to no longer download applications from the App Store but, for example, directly from their publishers. This is currently not possible on Iphone phones.

“It would destroy the security of the iPhone and much of the privacy we have built into the App Store,” Cook said.

Cook said Apple will remain involved in discussions towards the EU and try to find a way forward in the negotiations.

App store practices have also been at the center of litigation between Apple and gaming company Epic Games. Gaming company has insistedthat Apple should allow third-party developers in its app store to circumvent Apple’s revisions and offer its products directly to consumers.

In late May settlement of the terminated proceedings is expected in the coming months. In practice, the question is whether or not Apple has committed an abuse of a dominant position.

EU under the Digital Market Act, some of the big technology companies would be classified as gatekeepers, such as the US Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, and Snapchat, the Chinese Alibaba and Bytedance, the South Korean Samsung, and the Dutch Booking.com.

For example, gatekeepers should not prevent users from uninstalling pre-installed software and applications or restrict their users from accessing services purchased outside that platform.

The Commission’s proposal is a draft law that goes through a long process before it can be adopted.

Last summer the commission opened an antitrust inquiry into apple. The purpose has been to find out whether the company has restricted competition by favoring its App Store and its own payment service.

Now in the spring EU competition authorities took over allegations of abuse of Apple’s dominant position in the music streaming market. Spotify, a streaming company, had complained to the Commission.

