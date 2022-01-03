Technology Apple was the first American company to rise to the $ 3 trillion mark

American Apple’s market capitalization rose to $ 3 trillion on Monday.

The company’s share traded at $ 182.88 on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York for about a quarter to nine in Finland.

According to the news agency Reuters, Apple reached the $ 3 trillion market mark as the first U.S. company.

Apple’s market capitalization from $ 2,000 billion to $ 3,000 billion took about 16 months.

The stock market value of Apple and other American technology giants has swelled during the corona pandemic as the use of their products has increased due to corona restrictions.

More recently, Apple’s market capitalization has been boosted by investor anticipation that the company will be able to launch well-selling new products in the self-driving car and metaversum product areas.

Analysts also expect demand for Apple’s main products, the iPhone, to remain strong this year due to Chinese demand. Analysts also expect demand for Apple’s services to support its smartphone sales.