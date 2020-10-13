Technology Apple unveiled the 5g-enabled Iphone 12

The new model is more angular in design than the Iphones of recent years, and is inspired by the Iphone 4 model released a decade ago.

World Apple, the second-largest smartphone maker, unveiled a new version of its Iphone phone lineup at its headquarters in Cupertino, USA, at a news conference on Tuesday night.

The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch screen. The new processor in the model also improves the performance of the phone.

The new model is more angular in design than the Iphones of recent years, and is inspired by the Iphone 4 model released a decade ago. According to Apple, the new design will improve, among other things, the signal of wireless network connections received by the phone and the durability of the phone.

The phone also supports a 5g network for faster data transfer. Several other smartphone manufacturers have already had 5g phones in the past.

In previous years, Apple has released Iphone phones as early as September, but the coronavirus pandemic has now caused production problems at the company’s Chinese factories.

Despite the pandemic, Apple’s share value has about doubled year-over-year. In September The company’s share also became one of the most purchased shares by Finnish investors.

Coronavirus epidemic due to Tuesday the event was recorded without the audience in advance and there was no audience present.

A smaller version of Apple’s smart speaker, the Homepod Mini, was also unveiled at the press conference. Among other things, the speaker recognizes nearby Apple phones, and allows you to provide additional services on the iPhone screen. The speaker can also identify which family member is giving it voice commands.

Coming to stores in mid-November, the Homepod Mini will cost $ 99 in the United States, or about $ 84.

