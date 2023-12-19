Technology | Apple pulled the sale of its watch just before Christmas – now the company is trying to save its 17 billion business

The sale of the two new models will be discontinued before Christmas in the United States in own stores and in Apple's online store.

A technology company Apple will stop selling its latest Watch smartwatches before Christmas in its own stores in the United States after losing a patent dispute in court. The news agency reports on the matter, among others Bloomberg and Financial Times (FT) tells.

The company said it will stop selling the two new models, Series 9 and Ultra 2, on December 21 in its online store and stores after Christmas Eve.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Apple is planning a rescue operation that would allow it to reverse the recall of the watches. According to various analysts, smartwatches will bring Apple about 17 billion dollars this year. Apple has never undertaken a similar operation before.

About the decision preceded by the decision of the US Trade Commission in October, which threatens to limit the import of equipment to the United States.

The decision was based on a court decision made in January, according to which one of the key features of smartwatches, the sensor that measures the oxygen content of the blood, infringes the device manufacturer Masimo's patent.

Apple has appealed the decision and is waiting for the president Joe Biden position, which has the power to overturn the decision by veto, FT says.

The use of the veto is rare, but the president Barack Obama used it to Apple's advantage in 2013.

At that time, Apple was allowed to import iPhones to the United States even though it had lost a technology lawsuit against Samsung.

The president must make his decision by December 25.

Sales of watches to other countries are not affected by the decision of the US Trade Commission.