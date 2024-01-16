Technology | Apple overtook Samsung as the world's largest smartphone manufacturer for the first time

Samsung's sales were pressured by numerous Android competitors.

American technology giant Apple has become the world's largest smartphone manufacturer for the first time, according to statistics from the International Data Corporation (IDP), according to news agency AFP. Apple broke its main competitor Samsung's 12-year run as the market leader.

A total of 234.6 million Apple iPhones were sold in 2023, while South Korean Samsung sold 226.6 million smartphones.

Apple's market share was 20.1 percent, while Samsung's was 19.4 percent.

According to IDC experts, Samsung's loss of the top spot was influenced by the success of the iPhone, along with the increasingly fragmented market for phones using the Android operating system.

Chinese Android competitors such as Transsion, Xiaomi and Honor have taken market share from Samsung with their affordable smartphones. Google is also increasingly competing with Samsung for the same consumers. In China, Samsung also lost market share to Huawei.

Samsung is presenting its new smartphone models in California this week.

of the IDC according to statistics, 1.17 billion smartphones were sold in the world last year, which is 3.2 percent less than in 2022. However, the smartphone market showed signs of recovery.

“Growth in the second half of the year has reinforced expectations of a recovery in 2024,” IDC said.

Before Samsung, the world's largest smartphone manufacturer was Nokia.