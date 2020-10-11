Technology Apple is expected to unveil the smallest iPhone in nearly five years and redesign its phones

In addition to traditional performance and camera upgrades, Apple’s new phone models are also expected to take on a new look.

Are phones grown too big? Apple, the world’s second-largest smartphone maker, is expected to live up to the aspirations of those dreaming of smaller cell phones on Tuesday as the company unveils its new products at a news conference at its headquarters in Cupertino, USA.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the event has been recorded without the audience in advance and will be published online in the evening during Finnish time.

Among other things financial magazine Forbes According to preliminary information, Apple will unveil new iPhone models at the event, the smallest of which would be equipped with a 5.4-inch screen. In terms of size, the phone would be close to the 4-inch SE model released in the first quarter of 2016, although on the new iPhone, the screen is now expected to cover almost the entire front of the phone.

In recent years, the screen size of basic iPhone models has been about six inches, and even larger on flagship models.

The new phones are also likely to be ready for a 5g network that enables faster data transfer.

Apple’s current flagship model, the Iphone 11 Pro Max, has a 6.5-inch screen.­

Traditional performance and camera updates in addition, Apple’s new phone models are expected to receive as well a slightly new look. In addition to the increase in screen area and ever-growing cameras, the company’s phones have not changed significantly from the base model since the Iphone 6, released in 2014.

Based on numerous data leaks, the new phones would get an even more angular design that would take inspiration from the Iphone 4 model released a decade ago.

New in addition to phone models, Apple is expected to announce other product innovations on Tuesday, including a new version of its smart speaker Homepod.

In previous years, Apple has released Iphone phones as early as September, but the coronavirus pandemic has now caused production problems at the company’s Chinese factories.

Despite the pandemic, Apple’s share value has about doubled year-over-year. In September The company’s share also became one of the most purchased shares by Finnish investors.