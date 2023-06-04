Technology | Apple is expected to announce VR glasses worth thousands of euros on Monday – Meta already answered the competition

Apple’s virtual reality glasses are estimated to cost around $3,000.

MondayNA in the evening, the technology company Apple will very likely jump into a new market. The company is expected to announce virtual reality glasses designed for professional use.

Based on preliminary information, Apple’s glasses would be slimmer and more expensive than the equivalent products of its worst competitors, Facebook’s parent company Metan Sony.

The glasses would also have, for example, the augmented reality technology already introduced in iPhones (ar i.e augmented reality). As a difference, virtual reality (vr i.e virtual reality) technology, the user of ar applications sees his normal environment, with elements produced by computer graphics, by means of looking through the glasses.

The whole virtual reality project has been suspected of being the CEO of Apple Tim Cook’s in secretion protection, because Cook has often talked about the potential of AR applications.

The announcement is believed to take place during the Worldwide Developer Conference at Apple’s headquarters in California, USA. Apple annually announces its new products at the event.

Apple has not officially announced its new product category, but among other things financial magazine Bloomberg has already acquired information about the glasses in advance.

Apple is said to have used newer technology for the glasses than its biggest competitors. Precise screens are expected to curve around the user’s eyes, for example. As you know, the curved and relatively thin appearance has also skyrocketed the manufacturing costs: the glasses are estimated to cost around 3,000 dollars, or around 2,800 euros.

Rumors about the device’s high price have already surprised many experts in advance. Apple’s glasses would be clearly more expensive than, for example, Meta’s Quest 2 (price in Finland about 500 euros) or Sony’s Playstation VR2 (more than 600 euros in Finland, but the glasses also need a console).

Market leader Meta seems to have reacted to the rumors beforehand: the company said a few days ago that in the fall they will launch a new, more efficient and lighter version of their popular virtual glasses.

Costing a fraction of Apple’s equivalent glasses, Quest 3 glasses are certainly a more attractive option for many consumers interested in new technology.

However, it seems that Apple is not even trying to attract ordinary consumers, but the company’s sights are on design and game industry professionals and companies. For example, Varjo, a Finnish manufacturer of glasses for industrial use, sells its flagship products for 2,000–6,500 euros.

Several companies have introduced their own VR glasses over the past few years, but the devices have still mostly only attracted enthusiastic technology enthusiasts.

The market is also extremely concentrated. According to market research company IDC’s estimate, Meta’s Quest 2 and Quest Pro devices accounted for almost 80 percent of the 8.8 million virtual reality devices sold in 2022, says news agency Reuters.

Despite the popularity, the net sales of Meta’s Reality Labs unit, which is responsible for glasses, fell by 50 percent in the last quarter compared to last quarter, Reuters reports.