Technology Apple denied its monopoly position at the end of the Epic trial

According to Apple, game maker Epic is just trying to reach out to Iphone users for free.

Epic Games The lawsuit filed by Apple, a computer and telephone manufacturer, ended on Monday with various concluding remarks as to whether or not Apple has committed an abuse of a dominant position in its operations.

In its closing remarks, Apple emphasized that the gaming company Epic is only trying to get users of Iphone phones to sell its services with its lawsuit, so that the company would not have to pay for it.

“Nothing would be paid to Apple for its intellectual property rights to use the platform,” Apple’s attorney Richard Doren said according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Epic, the creator of the popular Fortnite game, argued that Apple is limiting the opportunities for game manufacturers, for example, to use their own payment methods in their applications.

Justice a solution is expected in the coming months.

Apple charges up to 30 percent commissions on its app store and limits the way apps operate and fund in various ways.

The trial in Oakland, California, has lasted more than three weeks.

If Apple is found to be abusing its dominant position, the Epic case could have far-reaching consequences for the app business more broadly.