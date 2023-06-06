Technology | Apple announced virtual glasses worth thousands of euros – This is what a “space computer” is

The glasses can be used to watch 3D movies, make online calls, and can wirelessly open programs on Mac computers, for example.

A technology company As expected, Apple announced its first virtual glasses on Monday evening Finnish time. Apple calls the glasses a “space computer” (spatial computer).

Apple’s Vision pro glasses primarily use augmented reality technology ( augmented reality). With the help of see-through glasses and many built-in cameras, the user sees his normal environment, to which programs and graphic elements produced by computer graphics have been added. Although the glasses cover part of the user’s face, others can see his eyes on the glasses’ screen.

The price of the glasses, which will only go on sale next year, is around 3,500 dollars in the United States, or just under 3,300 euros, which makes them mostly only available to professional users. There is no information about the availability of the device in Finland.

Glasses can be used to watch 3D movies, make online calls, and use many programs and games already available on Apple’s mobile devices. The glasses can be used to wirelessly open programs on, for example, Apple computers. They use the company’s own M2 processor and accurate OLED screens and have built-in speakers.

However, Apple’s glasses do not have separate controls at all for playing games, for example, but its programs are opened with eyes, hand gestures and speech. You can, however, connect a game console controller to the glasses, for example.

Apple introduced its Vision pro virtual glasses at a press conference on Monday.

Publication took place during the Worldwide Developer Conference at Apple’s headquarters in California, USA.

At the same event, the company also announced, among other things, that it will introduce new, more powerful models of its notebook computers and Mac desktops. At the event, for example, a new version of the Mac Pro computer designed for professional use was presented, which, like other Apple computers, uses a processor manufactured by the company itself.

In addition, Apple talked about, among other things, the updates that the company will bring to the operating systems of its phones, tablets and computers later this year.

The most However, an announcement about virtual glasses was expected from Apple.

Several companies, the most successful being Meta and Sony, have introduced their own virtual glasses over the past few years, but the devices have still mostly only attracted avid technology enthusiasts.

However, Meta, one of the market leaders in virtual glasses, reacted to rumors about Apple’s plans in advance: the company said a few days ago that it will bring a new version of its popular Quest virtual glasses to the market in the fall.

Meta’s new Quest 3 glasses also use the same kind of augmented reality technology as Apple’s glasses. In addition, like Sony’s Playstation glasses, you can play virtual reality games that can be played with separate controllers. Both Meta’s and Sony’s glasses are significantly cheaper than Apple’s virtual glasses.

The virtual glasses market is extremely concentrated. According to the market research company IDC’s estimate, Meta’s Quest 2 and Quest Pro devices made up almost 80 percent of the 8.8 million virtual reality devices sold in 2022, reports news agency Reuters.