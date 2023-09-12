Technology | Apple announced new iPhones – These are the phones that have been modified by the EU

The cheaper basic models of the phones are very similar to last year’s flagship models of iPhones, except for minor changes.

World The second largest smartphone manufacturer, Apple, announced new iPhones on Tuesday evening at a press conference organized in Finnish time. Their power and data supply uses the usb-c standard as required by the European Union.

The cheaper basic models of the phones are very similar to last year’s special models of iPhones, except for minor changes. For example, they have the same processor as the Pro and Pro Max phones released a year ago.

Apple advertises in the basic models iPhone 15 and the larger 15 Plus phone, especially their better camera features. Among other things, the phones are able to take more accurate 48 megapixel photos in dim lighting. The models now have a pill-shaped camera opening on the front, like the flagship models, around which notifications can be seen in the Dynamic Island function.

Usb-c replaces Apple’s own Lightning interface, which has been in use since 2012. Other big smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung also use the usb-c connection in their devices.

With the change of connection, some of the iPhone’s current additional devices do not work without a separate adapter.

Apple’s at the press conference organized at the head office in California, USA, new versions of the more expensive iPhone models were announced. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max use the new A17 Pro processor, which enables better performance in graphically demanding programs such as games. Flagship phones will also use the usb-c connection in the future.

Apple ended up changing under pressure from the European Parliament. Less than a year ago, the Parliament approved a bill according to which USB-C chargers should be suitable for all mobile phones, tablets, headphones and digital cameras by next year at the latest. The purpose is, among other things, to reduce the number of cables thrown into the trash, because in the future, for example, cables from Samsung phones could be used in Apple phones and numerous other devices.

If Apple had not agreed to the change, the sale of iPhones would have become significantly more difficult in the EU. Previously Apple has appealed the stifling innovation of charging connector alignment.

At the press conference Apple said that it will also introduce new models of its Apple Watch smartwatches to the market next week. The Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches have a more powerful processor and a brighter screen than previous models.

With more advanced motion detection, you can, for example, answer a call by tapping the fingers of the watch hand. Apple advertises that all its watches are also the company’s first carbon-neutral products.

In recent days, Apple’s market value has decreased media coverage of iPhone smartphone bans in China. According to the US media, the Chinese administration has banned, among other things, employees of central government agencies from using iPhones at work and bringing them to the office.

