The Higher Colleges of Technology announced yesterday the launch of an initiative to support the employment of Emirati youth in the most prominent private sector institutions, from 14 to 22 December, under the slogan “Ready for the Private Sector”.

The colleges stated that the initiative is exclusive to their graduates, in cooperation with partners in economic development, calling on their graduates to quickly register for the initiative via the link. http://forms.office.com/r/4XZP4YGT9M.

Finally, the colleges celebrated the “Future Bet” batch of graduates of the year 2022, who totaled (3344) male and female graduates, who successfully completed their studies and obtained their university degrees.

Among them was the graduation of (1104) students from the Higher Colleges of Technology from the “Future Bet” batch at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the graduation of 575 female students in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the graduation of the “Future Bet” batch for the year 2022, which was organized by the Higher Colleges of Technology in Sharjah to celebrate (582) male and female graduates, at the University City Hall.

The colleges also celebrated the graduation of 245 female students from the Future Betting Batch, in Dubai, who, with their competencies, will form new partners in construction, development and decision-making, and have proven their presence in various fields and at all local, regional and international levels. And the graduation of 273 college students in Dubai, the “Future Bet” batch of 2022.