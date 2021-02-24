They are the improvement of the efficiency, the increase of the proactivity and the search of the personalization; the promotion of health focused on the prevention and delay of aging, and the promotion of health through social and structural factors beyond the current limits of the sector.

In achieving these three challenges, we observe that technology 4.0 and digitization are already playing and will do so to a greater extent in the near future, because an increase in digital interaction between patients and healthcare managers is expected.

In the last five years, institutional investors have invested more than 80,000 million dollars in ‘health tech’, facilitating the unstoppable irruption in the market of a large number of innovations oriented by the interest in solving the aforementioned challenges.

Health managers in ‘apps’, digital medicines, virtual applications and services for patient monitoring, IoMT (wearables, wireless devices), IoT to diagnose, monitor and treat medical conditions or apps for the treatment of diseases technologies applied to the elderly , technological platforms that combine artificial intelligence with human assistance, voice recognition and IoT, touch screens, robots, artificial intelligence, ‘big data’ or ‘maching learning’ already allow for precision diagnostics, ‘small data’, 3D bioprinting, nanosensors , augmented reality, virtual reality, etc.

In short, the technology introduced in the world of healthcare has to serve to facilitate healthcare, reduce the costs of the system and democratize healthcare, making a system much more sustainable, which is reaching its maximum sustainability tensions.

These digital advances will create the right environment for the development of a ‘consumer centric’ healthcare, personalized, intuitive and integrated with the social ecosystem. In this, users are and will be increasingly digital and more likely to accept technology as an essential tool in their lives. According to Techcrunch, in 2028 it will be more common to visit the doctor by video call than to go to the consultation.

For years, primary care providers have faced increasing challenges related to access, physician burnout, and practice costs. Covid-19 has further exacerbated these problems. When the state of alarm was decreed on March 14, 2020, people stopped going to hospitals for nothing but Covid and that caused another very important problem: other pathologies worsened.

But technology and connectivity have allowed many companies in the sector to be resilient and adapt to the new situation. The use of the smartphone, with its increasingly advanced biosensors, high processing power and high-speed connectivity, is becoming a commercially relevant tool in various applications: detection of viral, bacterial or other agents causing infections.

In addition, the pandemic has already accelerated the adoption of technology in an essential area, healthcare. Telemedicine is much more popular now compared to the lukewarm adoption of a few months ago. The pandemic could be a watershed moment for healthcare.

In short, the healthcare industry is experiencing systematic changes, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic and by the unstoppable irruption of start-ups and large technology companies (Google, Microsoft, Tencent, Amazon, Apple …) Who are taking advantage of this opportunity to continue with their investment strategies in the health sector.

