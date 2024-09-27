A recent survey commissioned by HONOR on the occasion of the launch of the new Magic V3 highlighted how the daily use of multiple technological devices can significantly contribute to the mental stress of workers in Italy. The data collected revealed that almost nine out of ten Italians (90%) use up to four devices technology during a typical working day between laptops, tablets, headphones and sometimes more than one smartphone. While 28% of workers recognize the vital importance of these tools for their daily lives, a considerable 21% feel oppressed by the number of notifications received, while 17% say they receive more than 30 a day, thus contributing to increasing the stress load. Finally, 8% declared that they had difficulty keeping all devices under control. The survey conducted at European level on a sample of 8000 professionals involved a sample of 1000 Italian professionals.

However, the research highlights a further difficulty resulting from the use of multiple electronic devices. 10% of those interviewed think that carrying all their devices (tablets, laptops, phones) on their home-office journeys can negatively affect their health. In fact, the study found that on average each worker carries a 5 kg bag every day. A quarter of Italians would like to be able to carry with them just one technological device that does everything they need. As many as half of Italians would pay a premium to have a single device that replaces multiple devices, while 16% said that a foldable phone would make their life easier.

At the same time, for many others this is not the solution. Indeed, 24% said they would feel lost without their devices and almost 14% said their life revolves around technology. However, if the issue was reducing the number of devices, having a smartphone that acts as both a tablet and a laptop could be the solution.

Tony Ran, President of Honor EUadded: “Research shows that professionals are burdened, both physically and, more importantly, psychologically, by their devices. However, completely abandoning technology is unthinkable, but innovating it is. That’s why we developed Honor Magic V3 to provide a simple and holistic solution to the problem of technology overload and relieve mental stress brought on by the number of devices”.

Image created through DALL-E