On Sunday night (13), at SoFi Stadium, which is in the city of Inglewood, in the metropolitan area of ​​Los Angeles (United States), the local American football team Los Angeles Rams won the Cincinnatti Bengals by 23 to 20 and won the 56th edition of the Super Bowl, the biggest title in the sport. As far as the sporting side is concerned, the event draws attention for having the most expensive advertising on the planet: this year, each 30-second ad cost US$ 7 million. According to a CNN report, 70 inserts were shown to about 100 million viewers, which took advertising revenue to around US$ 490 million (more than R$ 2.5 billion). A considerable record. Is it worth paying so much? The brands say “yes”, because they could not say that they invest that fortune without it being worth it. The point is that a considerable part of the audience does not consume the ads. And who says that is science.

Researchers linked to Cornell universities (which is located in the state of New York), California and Delaware published on Wednesday (9) a scientific article about the experiment carried out between July 2016 and June 2017 in which strong technology was used to to compile data on the behavior of 3,659 spectators in 1,155 households. A technology company, TVision, installed cameras and microphones on the main TV in each home. According to the 23-page study, the equipment was configured to train facial recognition algorithms for each family member and infrared sensors were used in low light conditions. Data were processed in real time. In addition, body (arms, head) and facial recognition instruments allowed the customization of results for each member of the family.

From this whole apparatus, they cross-referenced viewer behavior reactions with metadata from 6,650 most frequent ad videos. The result? Nearly a third of people left the room when the publicity started. For those who remained, all sorts of tricks were used to evade the advertisements. Switching channels – among older people – or focusing on another screen, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets – predominated for those who are up to 40 years old (Generations Y and Z).

What the authors signal goes far beyond simple dispersion. They show that various indicators make up the depth of attention. And that the metric for the real effectiveness of advertising begins to be confronted with indicators that are totally different from those used so far. Metadata and machine and computational intelligence solutions are now capable of effectively measuring advertising in a complete, profound way, with subtleties and layers like never before.

This will transform not only campaigns, or media buying, but mainly the interaction between brands, each platform/vehicle, the non-advertising content displayed and the audiences. It is no longer about the Cost Per Thousand (CPM) or equivalents that have always dominated advertising. As the authors state, “New view metrics significantly differ from traditional metrics and help predict ad response.” In other words, a tsunami is about to deconstruct the brand-consumer relationship in the media.

