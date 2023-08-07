Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/08/2023 – 17:45 Share

The bioeconomy is the solution for the economic development of the Amazon, to the detriment of illegal practices, and technology and innovation must be combined in the construction of sustainable food systems and for production with high added value in the region. This is the assessment of the authorities who were at the opening of the plenary session “Dialogues on Amazonian Bioeconomy: Inclusive Rural Transformation”, which took place this Sunday (6th) within the scope of the Amazonian Dialogues initiative, in Belém (PA).

For the deputy director of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Maria Helena Semedo, the Amazonian bioeconomy must accompany an inclusive rural transformation that recognizes the role of indigenous peoples and traditional communities in the region. According to her, these populations must participate in the decision-making process and not just be consulted.

"We are talking about the sustainable use of the region's resources for the production of food and other products with high added value, promoting the responsible and sustainable exploitation of natural resources with the objective of bringing economic, social and environmental benefits to the region, but mainly to local communities that have often been left behind".

For this, according to Maria Helena, it is necessary to develop sustainable transformation models and strengthen the production chains. “Research, technological innovation, science have to be part of the entire transformation process. If there is no knowledge, there will be no solutions and innovation”, she added, highlighting the importance of traditional and ancestral knowledge in development processes.

The FAO vice-president cited three discussion points that need to advance towards the inclusive transformation of the Amazon: strategies to fight hunger and poverty, reduce inequalities and equity in access to resources; analysis of sustainability for the Amazonian economy, governance of land tenure, sustainable management of resources and collective use of territory by indigenous peoples of African descent and traditional communities; and the challenges and opportunities for sustainable production and food supply, with the strengthening of family farming with the participation of rural women.

This Sunday’s plenary is part of the technical event held with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) which aims to promote a common understanding among the countries of the Amazon on the adoption of an Amazonian bioeconomy model through the transformation of agrifood systems. Debates focus on meeting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 2 and 10 – ending poverty; zero hunger; and reduction of inequalities, respectively.

The governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho, explained that in 2022 the local government built its state bioeconomy plan, with the study of 43 potential products for trade, which, according to him, “have a direct dialogue in a sustainable way with the forest”. The projection is for exports in the order of US$ 120 billion per year.

“An economic and social vocation that will certainly be working in conjunction with other land use vocations. But this vocation as the central strategy of generating green jobs, of generating opportunities that dialogue with conservation, with regeneration and with the opportunity to have a living, intense, thriving and preserved forest”, said the governor, adding that the state produced just US$ 256 million for export last year. “That means 0.3% of all the opportunity that the bioeconomy can bring to our region”.

For Barbalho, the transition to sustainable land use must be at the same level of intensification of environmental inspection and reduction of deforestation, to allow an exit door to illegalities. He also defended investments in science, technology and innovation to “know our biodiversity”. “This needs to be transversal as a policy of the Brazilian State, of subnational and local states, this needs to be a call to all funding bodies, whether national or international”, he highlighted.

forest protection

According to the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sônia Guajajara, the government’s goals are to protect at least 80% of the Amazon rainforest and its biodiversity, reduce deforestation to zero and advance in the demarcation of indigenous lands and titling of quilombola territories.

“Without legal protection and regularization, it is not possible to advance in new production systems. Without active public policies for ethnodevelopment, it is not possible to prevent the advance of those who want to destroy the forest. Without effective public policies, mining, trafficking, deforestation and violence advance. We need alternatives to the destruction model and we need to build them soon.”

The minister highlighted that the communities are advancing in the creation of their Territorial and Environmental Management Plans (PGTAs), important instruments in the implementation of the National Policy for Territorial and Environmental Management of Indigenous Lands (PNGATI).

“It is from these PGTAs, built and articulated with our national policy, that indigenous peoples will be able to show everyone the best way to protect the forest and biodiversity, which is the way that also respects cultures and ways of life , which point out that human beings and nature must walk together”, he highlighted.

The executive secretary of the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change (MMA), João Paulo Capobianco, endorsed the minister’s speech and said that the first task is to end the destruction of the forest and the aggression against indigenous peoples and traditional populations. “It is the work that we all must implement together so that there is a suitable environment for a forest economy to prosper. Without forest there is no bioeconomy”, he said.

According to Capobianco, the Amazon Fund has already invested around 27% of its resources in actions to support the bioeconomy, more than RS 400 million. And the government’s goal is to increase these numbers. “We want the Amazon Fund to have as a top priority supporting the economic transition in the Amazon,” he said.

The proposals of the Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Paulo Teixeira, are to encourage the production of items from local biodiversity, the development of regenerative agriculture, productive forests and the installation of agro-industries in the region.

“An agriculture that can rebuild this great Amazonian biome, in the sense of its restoration, therefore an agroforestry system of productive forests aimed at investments in the açaí area, for example, cocoa, nuts. They are highly valued products that can bring income to the people of the Amazon. At the same time, we want to add to this program, together with BNDES with MMA, a program of cooperatives and agribusiness”, said Teixeira.

After the opening of the plenary session, technical discussion tables were set up.

The Amazon Dialogues are an event prior to the Amazon Summit, both in Belém. The event is responsible for developing civil society proposals to be presented to the presidents of the Amazonian countries participating in the summit, which takes place on August 8 and 9.

The Amazon Summit brings together the countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), an organization created in 1978, which had gone 14 years without a meeting. Formed by Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela, ACTO forms the only socio-environmental bloc in Latin America. The Brazilian government invited French Guiana to the Summit, which is not in ACTO, but holds territories in the Amazon, in addition to Indonesia, the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo, countries with large tropical forests still standing.