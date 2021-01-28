The future will be digital, but will it be sustainable? More and more companies and organizations are focusing on the need to rethink the effects that digitization is causing in societies. These consequences are imposed naturally and by the mere force of technological dynamics, always faster than the reflection they require. But technology is not an end in itself, but a means to improve people’s lives. Or at least it should be.

The second session of the cycle ‘A country for’, organized by El País in collaboration with Telefónica, focused on the challenges of inclusive digitization. It is about, as Carlos Barrabés, an expert consultant in technological disruption, said, “to put aside individual challenges once and to focus on a common challenge, which cannot be other than inclusive progress, as well as sustainable and digital”. “We have to look at the long term, and not at the short term as we usually do, because then we do not see the forest and we are colliding with the trees,” said the president of the Barrabés Group.

Technology, as stressed by Arancha Díaz-Lladó, director of Purpose, Diversity and Agenda 2030 at Telefónica, “opens up until recently unthinkable possibilities to solve social and environmental challenges facing all of humanity.” But the imposing technological development entails the danger of so-called ‘technocentrism’: putting the tool at the center of the debate, and thinking that the more powerful it is, the more problems it will solve, without nuances or consequences.

Faced with this risk, the key is to consider how the use of technology in products and services will improve people’s lives; that this be the starting point of any technological process, Díaz-Lladó insisted, “and not create a great technological product or service and then place it on the market. If you take into account the social impact of services and products from their first design, this is when you are really going to have a positive impact ”.

One of the areas where there is more to go is the environmental effect of urban mobility, where the Sevillian startup Solum is focused. Its CEO, Carlos Rodríguez, also co-founder, explained in the session that they are developing solar tiles that are indistinguishable from any other floor but capable of charging electric scooters. The fundamental objective of the company, he explained, is broader: under the umbrella of the concept of ‘smart city’, they work in the long term to generate clean energy in cities capable of being energy self-sustainable.

Energy is one of the areas where technology can do the most for sustainability, in this case environmental. The talent that Spain developed with the first boom in renewables – in the first decade of the century – did not evaporate when investment declined, explained Rodríguez, and has now been reoriented towards the smart city, a more digital concept. “What we need is confidence in this talent, confidence that translates into means and investment, and a little time. European funds can have a huge impact in order to really transform society, ”he said.

They are collective challenges that must be faced, as Barrabés said, “with a cathedral mentality: they are not built in a single generation”. The technologist insisted precisely on the most geopolitical aspect of the challenges of digitization. “A new multilateralism is emerging after the pandemic, and we run the risk that they will make us the future, if we are not part of its construction. The problem is that they decide for us ”, he assured,“ so we need our own model, of our territory ”.

Barrabés insisted on the need to weave networks “of help, economic, social … and for that you need a culture based on your values.” Connectivity is a key concept, in its broadest and most metaphorical sense, but also in the most technical one. And it is not enough to deploy networks and antennas. “Training in digital skills is essential, especially to promote employability, as the Fundación Telefónica does, for example,” said Díaz-Lladó. “We cannot leave anyone behind in the digitization process, and companies have to take a step forward,” said the management of the multinational.

This involvement of large companies is the evolution, much more sophisticated and ambitious, of the Corporate Social Responsibility policies. It is a transversal effort, of the entire company, and in line with social changes. “In the corporate world, efficiency can lead to inequality. And efficiency is fundamental, but we need to build a world with purpose on top of it, where it is understood that if others do well, that is good for you, ”Barrabés said. The technologist thus defended a new model of competitiveness, difficult to build, but, as he said, worth getting involved.